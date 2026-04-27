Vcitychain Dpos Mainnet Officially Launches Building A High-Performance Autonomous Public Blockchain For A New Web4 Infrastructure Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, USA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation global commercial-grade public blockchain, Vcitychain, officially announced that after nearly three months of stable testnet validation, the mainnet will fully transition to its independently developed DPoS consensus system on April 27, 2026 (UTC). This upgrade will significantly enhance network performance, decentralization, and on-chain governance transparency, providing secure, efficient, and scalable underlying support for RWA, high-frequency applications, and enterprise-level Web4 scenarios.

Industry Background and Core Positioning

The global public blockchain industry has evolved from a“TPS race” into a stage of comprehensive competition across performance, security, decentralization, and governance capabilities. Mainstream public blockchains commonly face challenges such as balancing efficiency with decentralization, high participation thresholds, complex governance processes, and insufficient network fault tolerance.

Through mechanism innovation and engineering execution, Vcitychain DPoS establishes a complete system featuring high performance, strong security, and true autonomy-setting a practical new benchmark for the next generation of public blockchains.

Vcitychain DPoS is built on VCITY token staking as the foundation for participation, allowing users to elect validator nodes through voting-effectively balancing efficient block production with community governance.

Alongside the launch, the system introduces a visualized dashboard that supports a full suite of functionalities, including Epoch data queries, block producer management, delegated voting, on-chain proposals, and parameter governance. Both everyday users and node operators can participate with minimal barriers to entry.

Core Technical Advantages: Industry-Leading DPoS Architecture Innovation

High Performance and High Throughput: Leveraging DPoS to achieve second-level block production, Vcitychain supports high-concurrency transaction processing. The validator set can be dynamically expanded to seamlessly accommodate network growth, ensuring continuous system evolution.

Enterprise-Grade Security Mechanisms: Built-in fault detection and slashing mechanisms automatically handle node anomalies. BLS aggregate signatures are adopted to significantly enhance verification efficiency and security. Validators can freely join and exit, with voting weight ensuring that active nodes participate effectively in consensus.

Standardized On-Chain Governance: Supports full-process governance, including parameter adjustments, faulty node recovery, and on-chain proposal voting. All changes take effect uniformly at Epoch boundaries, ensuring state atomicity and consistency. Rewards are fairly distributed based on block production contributions, with all records verifiable on-chain and fully transparent.