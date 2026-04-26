True Strength Of Nation Lies In Selfless Spirit Of Service Of Its Citizens, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the importance of selfless service, saying it forms the foundation of a strong and compassionate society, while urging citizens to inspire one another through acts of goodwill.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote,“The true strength of the nation lies in the selfless spirit of service of its citizens. This inspires people to motivate one another, while also enriching our society further.”

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit verse, meaning:“Trees bear the harsh sunlight themselves, yet they give shade to others. Their fruits are also meant for others. Trees are like selfless and noble people who always provide comfort and help to others.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi visited the Matua Thakur Mandir in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal ahead of his election rally, where he recalled his meeting with Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi. Sharing a photograph from his 2019 visit, the Prime Minister said he was reminded of receiving the blessings of“Boro Ma” during his earlier trip to the temple.

Addressing a rally in Thakurnagar, PM Modi also spoke about his visit to Orakandi, describing it as a deeply emotional experience. He recalled performing puja at the temple there and meeting members of the Matua community, adding that the compassion shown by Binapani Devi left a lasting impression on him.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the Centre's implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, stating that it was aimed at providing citizenship to communities such as the Matuas. He invoked Syama Prasad Mookerjee, noting his role in advocating for refugees from East Bengal, and asserted that ensuring their rights remains a historical responsibility of India.

"Syama Prasad Mookerjee won from Kolkata. At that time, Jana Sangh got a lot of support from 24 Parganas and Nadia. He stood by the refugees from East Bengal. He spoke for them. Syama Prasad is considered the spokesperson for the refugees. From Partition till today, all the refugees are our responsibility. It is India's historical responsibility to think about them. That is why Modi brought the CAA. Why was this not done before? I will tell the Matuas and Namasudras that you will be given citizenship, a permanent address, papers, and all the rights that all citizens of India get. This is Modi's guarantee," said the PM.