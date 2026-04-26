PSL: Islamabad Hold Nerve To Beat Multan, Secure Qualifier 1 Berth

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Islamabad United clinched a top-two finish with a comprehensive four-wicket win over Multan Sultans in the PSL on Sunday.

Chasing 193, Islamabad reached home with eight balls and four wickets to spare, thanks to a fantastic half-century from the Hong Kong-born New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman (69 not out off 33 balls, four fours, six sixes).

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Earlier, Multan Sultans made 192 for seven with Shan Masood top-scoring with 44 off 33 balls.

In reply, Islamabad were in trouble at 72 for three in the eighth over when Chapman walked into bat.

A fine 63-run partnership between Shadab Khan (36 off 28 balls) and put Islamabad back on track.

At 135, Shadab fell to Mohammad Wasim before Multan struck twice, removing Haider Ali (13) and Faheem Ashraf (11).

But Chapman remained calm. With 16 needed off 12 balls, the Kiwi clinched the deal in the first four balls of the 19th over with four scoring shots - 2, 6, 4, 4 - against Wasim.

Chapman's first half-century of the season could not have come at a better time.

“It's nice to come away with a win tonight. We played good cricket, and that is what's required,” said Chapman after receiving the man-of-the-match award.

With this win, Islamabad finished the league phase in second place with 13 points from 10 matches, four points behind table toppers Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan finished third with 12 points, two points ahead of fourth-placed Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The playoffs will begin on Tuesday with Islamabad taking on Peshawar in Qualifier 1 at Karachi for a place in the final.

Multan will face Hyderabad in the Eliminator at Lahore on Wednesday.

The winners of the contest will face the losers of Qualifier 1 on Friday in a virtual semifinal.

The final will take place in Lahore on Sunday.

While the tournament has been played behind closed doors following the Pakistan government's decision to stage matches in empty stadiums to counter rising fuel prices amid the Middle East war, the final will see the return of fans.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that tickets would go on sale on Monday.

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