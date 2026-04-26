Doha Debates Expands Global Mission From Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Debates, part of Qatar Foundation is reshaping global discourse, refining its truth-seeking mission, amplifying youth and Global South voices, and expanding internationally in 2026.

Amjad Atallah, managing director, Doha Debates told Gulf Times that the organisation is“doubling down on a simple idea: truth-seeking dialogue in a respectful majlis blade-->





Amjad Atallah

“In a world where too many conversations are engineered for heat rather than light, we're refining our mission around calm, rigorous exchange,” Atallah said.“We're bringing expert voices from across regions and disciplines into the same space and asking the questions that will shape our shared future, not just the next news cycle.”

In the context of recent regional instability, the importance of informed, measured dialogue becomes even more pronounced. Atallah added that Doha Debates encourages audiences to engage with global developments thoughtfully, equipping them to form their own perspectives through critical thinking and open exchange, rather than reaction.

A central part of that recalibration is widening the lens of global dialogue by placing youth at the centre. According to Atallah, when students engage directly with leading thinkers, debates are forced to confront both present realities and long-term consequences.

“That multi-generational perspective is one of the clearest gaps in global discourse, and one we're committed to addressing,” he said.

At a time when public disagreement often descends into hostility, Atallah stressed that respectful debate remains indispensable.“Respectful debate is one of the few methods we have for getting closer to understanding,” he said.“When people can make their case clearly, and others can test it without ridicule or shouting, you start to see a more complete picture, not as a slogan, but as something you can examine from multiple blade-->

Stewarding such conversations, however, presents challenges. The issue, he explained, is not controversy itself.“Serious ideas deserve public scrutiny,” he noted. The greater difficulty lies in overcoming a media culture that rewards spectacle.

“Modern media has conditioned audiences to treat debate as gladiator sport,” Atallah said.“We want discussions that are fair, well-prepared and intellectually honest, while maintaining nuance and complexity, without reducing difficult topics into binaries.”

Ensuring representation also remains critical. Doha Debates actively platforms voices from Qatar, West Asia and the wider Global South alongside perspectives from the Global North.

“If you only platform Western issues, you can narrow the global conversation,” he said.“Bring the rest of the world into the conversation and you develop perspective.”

Topic selection follows overarching themes that resonate across cultures: grand narratives shaping how societies interpret the world, the meaning of freedom, and the enduring significance of family. These, Atallah explained, are“meaning of life” questions, globally relevant yet deeply personal.

Youth participation remains foundational. More than 400 young people from around 80 countries engage annually through its programmes, supported by a digital community exceeding seven million followers.

“Young people aren't just audiences, they are stakeholders,” Atallah said.“When you offer them serious conversation, they show up prepared, thoughtful and willing to wrestle with complexity.”

Participants gain transferable skills beyond traditional education, including critical thinking, argumentation, active listening and the ability to“disagree without dehumanising others.”

“The world is not short on opinions,” he added.“It's short on people who can reason through hard questions with clarity and respect.”

In an increasingly crowded media landscape, Doha Debates deliberately creates space for slower, more considered discussion.“Our format lets audiences hear competing arguments in full and see how a strong claim holds up under scrutiny,” he said, emphasising the importance of skilled moderation.

A recent town hall on superintelligence exemplified this approach. During the debate, Roman Yampolskiy, Professor, Computer Scientist and AI Safety Researcher, presented a stark warning about existential risks linked to advanced AI.

“You could feel the room shift, not into panic, but into nervous surprise,” Atallah recalled.“What stayed with me was how the conversation remained rigorous and human. They met a frightening possibility with calm reasoning.”

Being based in Qatar, he noted, fundamentally shapes the organisation's tone.“Qatar gives us a distinct cultural foundation for dialogue, the spirit of the majlis, hospitality and respect. Listening is a form of strength,” he said, adding that the ongoing regional situation has underscored the importance of dialogue grounded in patience, perspective, and mutual respect.“It not only shapes Doha Debates but reflects a broader commitment to dialogue that resonates globally,” he added.

Looking ahead to 2026, Doha Debates plans to expand its global town hall programme, grow its Ambassador Programme, continue weekly episodes of its podcast, and film a new season of its flagship show.

Doha Debates Qatar Foundation Amjad Atallah dialogue