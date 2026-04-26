Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Green Dates Adorn Palms In Run-Up To Peak Harvest Season

Green Dates Adorn Palms In Run-Up To Peak Harvest Season


2026-04-26 11:11:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Date palms are seen in Nuaija area with several bunches and abundant number of tender green (kimri) dates as the flowering season is getting over. Date palms across Qatar are heavy with young tender dates as most trees in the country have flowered and most of them carrying the fruit in most regions of the blade-->

With the approaching summer season, they are on the way to maturing and ripening over the next couple of months.

Date palms Nuaija kimri flowering season

MENAFN26042026000067011011ID1111034619



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search