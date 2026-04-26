403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Green Dates Adorn Palms In Run-Up To Peak Harvest Season
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Date palms are seen in Nuaija area with several bunches and abundant number of tender green (kimri) dates as the flowering season is getting over. Date palms across Qatar are heavy with young tender dates as most trees in the country have flowered and most of them carrying the fruit in most regions of the blade-->
With the approaching summer season, they are on the way to maturing and ripening over the next couple of months.Date palms Nuaija kimri flowering season
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment