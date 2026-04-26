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Speaker Of Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Speaker Of Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-04-26 11:09:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Speaker of People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia Dr. Ahmad Muzani met with His Excellency Ambassador of the State of the Qatar to Indonesia Sultan bin Mubarak Al Dosari the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

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Gulf Times

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