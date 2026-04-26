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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Costa Rica's Ambassador

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Costa Rica's Ambassador


2026-04-26 11:09:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the State of Qatar Juan Carlos Esquivel, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

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Gulf Times

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