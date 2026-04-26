Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Costa Rica's Ambassador

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

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