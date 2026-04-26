Doha Bank Is 1St Qatari Bank To Integrate QDI On Mobile Banking App

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Bank continues to lead the digital transformation of banking in Qatar with the launch of Qatar Digital Identity (QDI) integration on its mobile banking app, becoming the first bank in Qatar to offer this service.

The integration enables customers to open a new bank account directly through the app by verifying their QDI-linked biometric identity digitally in real-time. The launch is part of Doha Bank's ongoing commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure and delivering banking solutions that meet the evolving expectations of its customers.

By embedding QDI verification into its app, the bank offers a fully secure digital onboarding experience, reinforcing its focus on streamlining banking processes and enhancing the digital customer journey.

Through this digital onboarding capability, customers can instantly open Doha Bank's Al Ghina savings account via the mobile banking app, offering a limited time preferential interest rate of up to 3% pa, along with flexible access to savings in both QR and USD.

Doha Bank Group CEO Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani said:“At Doha Bank, we have built our digital platform on a clear principle, delivering solutions that add real value to our customers. Being the first bank in Qatar to launch QDI integration reflects that commitment and reaffirms our role in leading the digital transformation of banking. This is not where we stop. We will continue to invest in advancing our digital capabilities to remain at the forefront.”

Doha Bank Deputy CEO Dimitrios Kokosioulis said:“The integration of QDI into our mobile platform represents a key step in simplifying account opening for our customers. By enabling fully digital access to savings products, such as the Al Ghina account, we are delivering greater convenience while offering attractive returns on savings.”

With the integration of QDI digital identity, Doha Bank further cements its standing as one of Qatar's most forward-thinking financial institutions, continuing to set the pace for digital banking in the country.

Doha Bank QDI mobile banking app biometric identity