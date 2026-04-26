QNB Empowers Teachers Via Financial Education Work Attachment Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group recently delivered its 'Teacher Work Attachment Programme', in collaboration with Qatar Foundation's Education Development Institute under the Educator Industry Work (EDI) initiative.

The programme brought educators into real-world banking environments to strengthen the connection between academic learning and industry practice.

As part of QNB's broader commitment to education and capability building, this initiative forms part of a wider portfolio of partnerships and programmes, including collaborations with leading academic institutions, such as Qatar University, the QNB Emerging Leaders Programme, as well as internship, graduate development, and financial literacy initiatives.

The programme featured 12 specialised sessions across four key areas. Each day included three sessions, beginning with an introduction to retail banking, highlighting QNB Group's role, branch operations, and customer experience.

The second day focused on corporate banking, private banking, and investment services, covering corporate banking solutions, wealth management, and capital markets.

The third day centred on operations and communications, addressing transaction processing, operational risk, and stakeholder engagement, while the final day explored compliance and internal audit, including audit frameworks, regulatory compliance, and anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) principles.

Bringing together school educators specialising in business, finance, economics, and related disciplines, the programme offered direct engagement with QNB teams across retail, corporate, and investment banking, as well as core functions such as compliance, communications, and internal audit.

Participants completed guided reflections throughout the programme to assess learning outcomes and practical application. Upon successful completion, educators were awarded certificates of attendance.

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, QNB remains committed to supporting the development of a strong education system that fosters innovation, capability building, and long-term economic growth.

QNB Group Teacher Work Attachment Programme academic learning