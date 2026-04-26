Potash Exports Grew By 46.5% By End Of February - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Potash exports emerged as the fastest-growing commodity during the first two months of 2026, reflecting the strong performance of the Arab Potash Company (APC) in international markets.

According to Department of Statistics (DoS) data, potash exports grew by around 46.5 per cent by the end of February compared with the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the total value of national exports rose by 3.0 per cent during the same period, reaching JD1, 350 million.

This growth comes despite regional logistical challenges that have impacted "traditional" shipping patterns and maritime trade, creating a more "complex" operational environment for supply chains.

The figures underscore APC's ability to adapt its logistics and adopt effective alternatives to ensure export continuity and fulfil its global market commitments.

APC Chairman Shehahdah Abu Hdaib, said that this performance reflects the efficiency of the company's operational and marketing strategies, as well as its success in strengthening the presence of its products globally, solidifying its position as a "key" pillar of national exports.

Abu Hdaib noted that these results reflect "a deep-rooted strategic flexibility that has enabled the company to navigate global market fluctuations and enhance its capacity for sustainable growth," stressing the company's pivotal role in bolstering the national economy with foreign currency and supporting the State Treasury.

For his part, APC CEO Maen Nsour, affirmed that the performance of potash exports reflects the integration of the company's operational system and the efficiency of its production and marketing management.

Nsour pointed out that this growth is a "direct" result of increased production efficiency, improved cost management and deliberate expansion into global markets, which enhances the competitiveness of its products.

CEO added that the company is moving forward with its "long-term" investment plans to boost production capabilities and support sustainable export growth.

At the end of last year, APC recorded "strong" financial and operational results, posting a "consolidated" net profit of JD173 million. Revenues rose to around JD726 million, supported by record production levels of 2.9 million tonnes, alongside "improved" operational efficiency and a focus on high-return markets.