SRAD Investors Have Opportunity To Join Sportradar Group AG Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAD ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sportradar is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on April 22, 2026. According to the report, the Company "has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets - not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy." The report explains that Muddy Waters, "documented nearly 50 clients who we deem to be operating illegally- including seven Russian sportsbooks, four SEA sportsbooks with confirmed links to Cambodian human trafficking operations, one of whom its own sales team acknowledged was too afraid to attend a trade show for fear of arrest - all actively running directly or indirectly on [Sportradar's] data infrastructure." Based on this news, shares of Sportradar fell by 22%.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

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