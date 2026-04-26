The 19Th Beijing Auto Show Kicks Off: OMODA&JAECOO Hit One Million Units

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 19th Beijing International Auto show opened grandly on April 24, 2026. On the occasion of its third anniversary, OMODA&JAECOO announced a landmark achievement: as of April 2026, cumulative global sales have surpassed 1 million units, setting the fastest million-unit record for a young automotive brand in global industry history.

Since its global debut in 2023, OMODA&JAECOO has maintained rapid growth, doubling sales year-on-year for three consecutive years, with monthly sales exceeding 60,000 units in March 2026 alone. While traditional automotive brands often take more than a decade to reach one million units sold, OMODA&JAECOO achieved this milestone in just three years, becoming a global record maker in the automotive industry.









(Picture 1: Speech by Shawn Xu, Global record maker)

JAECOO 7 Tops UK Charts, Europe Accounts for 40% of Sales – Breaking Through High-Regulation Markets First

Born global, OMODA&JAECOO leads the industry in global expansion efficiency. In just three years, the brand has entered 69 key markets worldwide, including 18 European Union markets, 15 right-hand drive markets, and 36 left-hand drive markets, supported by a network of 1,364 dealerships. On average, a new market is opened every 16 days, and a new showroom opens somewhere in the world every single day. In Spain, a joint survey conducted by PwC Spain and Faconauto, the employers' association of car dealerships, rated OMODA&JAECOO at 9.9 points, making it the most valued brand by dealers-a testament to the trust earned from global partners.

Europe has become the core engine of the brands' growth, accounting for 41.5% of total global sales, with a 246% year-on-year increase in March 2026. In the UK, OMODA&JAECOO ranked sixth in brand sales with a 4.7% market share, achieving 17,951 units sold in a single month. JAECOO 7 topped the model sales charts and was hailed by international media as "Europe's most successful Chinese model, no one else." In Spain and Italy, monthly sales each surpassed 3,000 units, with Italy achieving triple-digit month-on-month growth. In Poland, monthly sales exceeded 2,000 units. The brand has not only entered the European market but has firmly established its presence and is now taking a leading position.





(Picture 2: Europe, Fastest-Growing Market Breakthrough)

Co-creating a Better Life with Young People, No Compromise from Product Definition to Technology

Behind the million-unit milestone is OMODA&JAECOO's commitment to making users the definers. Before each model launch, the brand conducts thousands of in-depth surveys across dozens of countries and regions, and through online direct engagement and offline angel customer workshops, it translates real needs into product and technology language.

On the product front, the brand precisely responds to users' lifestyles. For fashion-forward young consumers seeking personal expression, OMODA 7, positioned as a“flowing haute couture piece,” has appeared at London Fashion Week and Madrid Fashion Week, partnering with Vogue to blend advanced aesthetics with technological sophistication. For young users who embrace outdoor lifestyles and regard pets as travel companions, JAECOO 5 is built around the core concepts of“best pet-friendly SUV” and“best outdoor SUV,” delivering an experience that prioritizes both pet comfort and outdoor enjoyment, allowing users to enjoy every moment of their outdoor journeys with ease.





(Picture 3: OMODA 7 LFW)

On the technology front, the SHS super hybrid system is redefining global hybrid technology standards. The SHS system addresses young users' core demand – efficiency without sacrificing driving pleasure. SHS-P delivers super high power, super low energy consumption, and super long combined range; SHS-H combines traditional HEV efficiency with the smooth quietness of a pure electric drive, truly delivering“one car, two vibes.”

Every electrified model from OMODA&JAECOO is a star product, confirming user for the technology path. JAECOO 7 SHS-P has become the global PHEV benchmark; OMODA 5 SHS-H has exceeded 400,000 units in cumulative global sales, with its HEV version entering the Top 3 in multiple core markets; JAECOO 5 EV achieved 20,000 monthly sales within just nine months of launch, and ranks No.1 in EV sales across multiple markets including Indonesia and Thailand.





(Picture 4: NEV lineup)

From Million to Annual Million: Challenging the Fastest Again

One million units sold is not the end, but a new starting point. OMODA&JAECOO has officially set its next phase goal: to achieve annual sales of 1 million units by 2027, completing the leap from cumulative million to annual million, and once again challenging the world's fastest growth record. To this end, the brand will continue to deepen its dual-brand strategy. OMODA responds to the new LOHAS crowd with its Crossover series, while JAECOO satisfies the exploratory ambitions of new elites with its refined off-road series. By 2027, OMODA and JAECOO will have basically completed their respective product matrices, offering precisely matched model choices for every passion. What the brand delivers to users is not just a product, but a complete experience that ascends from functional satisfaction to emotional resonance.





(Picture 5: OMODA 4)

At the same time, OMODA&JAECOO continues to accelerate its intelligent technology deployment. In the second half of this year, models equipped with VPD (Valet Parking Driver) intelligent valet parking function will be officially launched. Whether it's the car automatically driving to its owner after a music festival crowd disperses, parking itself after the owner gets out on a scorching summer day, or the owner rushing to catch a train at the high-speed rail station without worrying about parking – VPD makes every trip more effortless.

The AI Cabin, built specifically for young users worldwide, will debut on the OMODA 4 model in the second half of this year. This cabin integrates casual gaming, emotionally engaging conversation, and intelligent voice navigation. With a simple command like“take me to the nearest live house,” route planning and traffic avoidance are fully managed by OMODA Super AI. It not only understands what users say, but also anticipates what they truly desire.

OMODA also gives a precise response to speed and passion. With the launch of the OMODA 4 ULTRA performance variant, the brand pushes power and performance to the extreme, offering a no-compromise choice for young users who pursue pure driving pleasure.





(Picture 6: from million to annual million kV)

It is reported that on April 26, OMODA&JAECOO will reveal further strategic details in Wuhu. During the upcoming IBS Chery International Business Summit, the brand will officially launch its New Million Strategy and hold the OMODA 4 roll-off ceremony, presenting in depth the complete blueprint for the leap from cumulative million to annual million. The next million story begins in Wuhu.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA&JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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City: Wu Hu

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