Ukraine Signs Deal To Open Special Fund For Chornobyl Confinement Restoration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced the move at the International Chornobyl Conference on Recovery and Nuclear Safety, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, an agreement was signed to open an account for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement, along with the first tranche,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that more than €500 million is needed in total, while agreements have so far been reached to secure €100 million.

As previously reported, in early April the Assembly of Donors of the International Cooperation Account decided to reallocate €30 million for engineering preparations and procurement of equipment needed to restore the NSC.

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.6 billion from the state budget to address the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chornobyl confinement.

French FM: Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure create risk of radiological consequences

On the night of February 14, 2025, a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter above the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chornobyl plant.

According to experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the New Safe Confinement – damaged during the drone strike in February – lost some of its key safety functions, although its main structures and monitoring systems did not sustain permanent damage.