Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Novomykolaivka In Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Thousands Without Power

Russian Strike On Novomykolaivka In Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Thousands Without Power


2026-04-26 07:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked the village of Novomykolaivka. As a result of the strike, more than 4,400 consumers in various settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district have been left without power,” the post reads.

Repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows, Fedorov added.

Read also: Russians attack minibus in Zaporizhzhia region, one killed and others injured

As previously reported, on April 25, an educational institution was damaged by a blast wave in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Mariia Kovalchuk

MENAFN26042026000193011044ID1111034329



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search