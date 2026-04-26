Russian Strike On Novomykolaivka In Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Thousands Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked the village of Novomykolaivka. As a result of the strike, more than 4,400 consumers in various settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district have been left without power,” the post reads.

Repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows, Fedorov added.

Russians attack minibus inregion, one killed and others injured

As previously reported, on April 25, an educational institution was damaged by a blast wave in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Mariia Kovalchuk