Russian Strike On Novomykolaivka In Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Thousands Without Power
“The enemy attacked the village of Novomykolaivka. As a result of the strike, more than 4,400 consumers in various settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district have been left without power,” the post reads.
Repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows, Fedorov added.Read also: Russians attack minibus in Zaporizhzhia region, one killed and others injured
As previously reported, on April 25, an educational institution was damaged by a blast wave in Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: Mariia Kovalchuk
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