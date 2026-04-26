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Nuclear Energy To Remain Backbone Of Ukraine's Power Generation Shmyhal

Nuclear Energy To Remain Backbone Of Ukraine's Power Generation Shmyhal


2026-04-26 07:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal at the International Chornobyl Conference on Recovery and Nuclear Safety, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are updating the electricity sector development strategy until 2050. We need to restore 50 GW of generation. The future is nuclear energy: most electricity will be produced by nuclear power,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, at least 50% of the planned total generation capacity should come from nuclear energy, including new nuclear power units.

“This is clearly not a project of one or five years – it is a long-term state strategy,” he added.

Regarding the potential purchase of Russian-made equipment from an unfinished nuclear power plant in Bulgaria, Shmyhal stressed that approval from the Bulgarian parliament would be required.

Read also: Deputy PM Shmyhal: Russia has attacked nuclear-critical substations 155 times since start of full-scale war

As reported, in February Shmyhal said Ukraine had begun joint work with the World Bank on a long-term energy strategy. The document is expected to outline a new vision for the development of the Ukrainian energy system and provide a concrete roadmap for recovery and modernization.

In May 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 upon submission from the Ministry of Energy. The document was classified.

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