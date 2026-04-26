Sumy Region Under Drone Attack: Infrastructure Hit, Power Outages Reported
“In the Romny community, drone strikes damaged transport infrastructure facilities and nearby residential buildings. Residents managed to take shelter in time, and no physical injuries were reported. A 55-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction, the post reads.
Residential areas were also damaged as a result of the attacks.
Some consumers have been left without electricity due to the strikes. Repair crews will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
In the Sumy community, drone attacks damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities. No casualties have been reported so far.
Authorities say the full extent of the damage is still being clarified.Read also: Russian forces shell 18 settlements in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours, casualties reported
As previously reported, the border with Russia has effectively become a frontline, with enemy forces continuing assaults using aviation, artillery, and drones.
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