Jharkhand: 1 Child Dead, 20 Ill After Eating Golgappas In Giridih

A festive treat turned into a nightmare in Bajto village as a suspected case of mass food poisoning left one child dead and nearly 20 others fighting for their lives. Authorities have launched an immediate investigation into a local roadside stall following the incident.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, the incident occurred after a group of villagers consumed golgappas from a local vendor. Shortly after, 18 children and two adults began showing symptoms of severe illness. While the majority of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, one child succumbed to the illness.

The tragedy has sparked widespread fear in a community already grappling with a spike in heat-related diarrhoea cases. "One child has died, while others are under treatment in hospitals. Fear spread in the village... Officials said stale food kept for several days may have been the reason," DC Yadav stated.

Investigation Points to Stale Food and Heatwave

Local health officials and district authorities are currently focusing on two primary factors. Initial assessments suggest the vendor may have been using ingredients or flavoured water that had been kept for several days without proper refrigeration. The district is currently battling a heatwave, which accelerates food spoilage and has already led to an increase in gastrointestinal issues in the region.

Villagers Recount Horror as DC Takes Stock

According to relatives, a golgappa vendor had visited the village, following which several children consumed the snack and soon began showing symptoms of food poisoning.

The family members also said that one by one, everyone who ate the golgappas started falling ill.

The sick children were initially treated locally, but when their condition did not improve, they were taken to Sadar Hospital.

Later, the DC visited Bajto village and took stock of the situation on the ground.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "... In Bajto village, around 18 children and two adults fell ill after eating golgappa at a roadside stall. One child has died, while others are under treatment in hospitals. Fear spread in the village, already facing heat-related diarrhoea cases. Officials said stale food kept for several days may have been the reason. Water samples are being tested, and an investigation is underway to determine the root cause."

Officials have stated that stale food kept for several days is suspected to be the cause, though confirmation will come after laboratory tests. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)