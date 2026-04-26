Odisha Announces Early Summer Vacation As Heatwave Grips The State

Amid rising temperatures and heatwave conditions, Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday said the state government has ordered the closure of schools and advanced summer vacations as part of precautionary measures. "In view of the heat wave, the schools have been closed... The summer vacations have been announced in advance... We will ensure zero casualties and fight the heat wave", he told reporters here.

Earlier on April 24, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an early summer vacation in schools across the state due to the prevailing heatwave. As per the order, all government, government-aided and private schools will remain closed from April 27, while pre-scheduled examinations and official work will continue as planned.

The Chief Minister has approved the related proposal from the School and Mass Education Department. In a post on X, the state's Information and Public Relations Department wrote, "Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an early summer vacation keeping in view the severe heatwave currently sweeping through the state. Keeping the safety of children in mind, the Chief Minister has taken this decision. The Chief Minister has approved the related proposal from the School and Mass Education Department. According to this decision, all government, government-aided, and private schools in the state will remain closed from April 27. However, previously scheduled examinations, census work, and other office tasks will continue as before."

Widespread Impact and Fatality

Meanwhile, rising temperatures continue to impact several parts of the country. In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man undergoing treatment for sunstroke died on Thursday, highlighting the severity of the heat conditions.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Pallippoyil in Kannur. The incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday while Sunil was engaged in digging a well at his house. He later collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic in Pallippoyil before being shifted to a private hospital. Though his condition initially showed signs of improvement, he passed away early in the morning.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for multiple regions, with temperatures in several states ranging between 40°C and 45°C. Similar conditions have been reported in parts of Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 45°C were recorded over most parts of Vidarbha, many areas of Marathwada and Madhya Pradesh, and at several places in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

IMD said similar conditions were observed at isolated places over interior Odisha, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat, while temperatures remained in the 36°C-40°C range over most other parts of the country, except parts of the western Himalayan region and Northeast India, where readings were below 36°C.

The weather agency added that maximum temperatures were markedly above normal in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. They were appreciably above normal in several parts of Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, among others.

IMD further stated that above-normal temperatures were recorded in parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other regions, while near-normal conditions prevailed over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

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