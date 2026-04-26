Thane: Firefighters Battle Major Blaze At Dumping Ground, Second In A Day

Major Fire at Thane Dumping Ground

A major fire erupted at a dumping ground in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot, and efforts are ongoing to douse the flames.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary, "This morning too, a fire broke out at the dumping ground, which was extinguished. In the evening, another fire broke out. Attempts are being made to put it out", he said.

Further details are awaited as operations continue.

Recent Fire in Bhiwandi

On April 19, a fire broke out in a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi's Nadi Naka area, and no casualties were reported. Bhiwandi Fire Officer Parveen More, speaking to reporters, said, "There was a fire in a factory named Akash Dyeing; the fire has been extinguished." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)