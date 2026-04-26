Brokurz Launches AI Operating System For Real Estate Brokerages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Brokurz today announced its official launch, introducing an AI-powered operating system built specifically for real estate brokerages and designed to replace the fragmented software stacks many firms still rely on to run their businesses.

The company enters the market with a clear point of view: the traditional brokerage software model is no longer enough. For years, brokerages have been forced to manage their businesses across a patchwork of CRMs, transaction management platforms, compliance tools, recruiting systems, training portals, commission software, websites, and communication apps. While those systems may solve individual problems, they often create a larger one: an operation spread across disconnected tools, duplicated workflows, rising software costs, and limited visibility as firms scale.

Brokurz was built as an alternative to that model.

Developed by a real estate broker who experienced those operational challenges firsthand, Brokurz gives brokerages one centralized, white-labeled operating system to manage the core functions of the business across operations, compliance, recruiting, transactions, commissions, training, and internal workflows.

Rather than adding another product to an already crowded stack, the platform is designed to serve as the system a brokerage runs on.

“Most brokerages are not struggling because they lack tools. They are struggling because the tools they have were never built to operate as one connected business,” said Ryan Persad, Founder and CEO of Brokurz.“The industry has spent years layering software on top of software, hoping integrations would solve the problem. They do not. We built Brokurz to give brokerages a stronger foundation, one system that brings the business together.”

Brokurz is fully white-labeled, allowing firms to deliver a branded experience across their internal platform, agent-facing systems, recruiting portal, and digital presence. The company believes this gives brokerage leaders more control over how their businesses operate while reducing dependence on stitched-together workflows and disconnected vendors.

The launch comes at a time when brokerage leaders are under increasing pressure to modernize operations, strengthen compliance, improve visibility across the business, recruit and retain agents, and protect margins without introducing even more complexity. As the real estate industry continues to evolve, many firms are reevaluating whether legacy systems and generic point solutions are truly built for the next stage of brokerage growth.

Brokurz is positioning itself at the center of that shift.

“We did not build Brokurz to sit beside the stack,” Persad added.“We built it to replace it. When a brokerage runs on one connected operating system instead of a collection of disconnected products, everything improves, from efficiency and oversight to agent experience and long-term scalability.”

The company believes the next generation of brokerage infrastructure will be defined by unified systems that do more than solve isolated tasks. Instead of forcing firms to assemble operations across multiple vendors, Brokurz is built to centralize the operating layer beneath the brokerage itself, giving leaders a more cohesive way to run, manage, and grow the business.

With its official launch, Brokurz is expanding access to brokerages seeking a more modern operating foundation and a credible alternative to legacy software, disconnected workflows, and operational sprawl.

About Brokurz

Brokurz is the AI operating system for real estate brokerages. Built by a real estate broker, the platform helps firms unify operations, compliance, recruiting, transactions, commissions, training, and growth in one white-labeled system designed to replace fragmented brokerage software.