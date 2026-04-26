Eritrea: World Malaria Control Day Observed At National Level

World Malaria Control Day, 25 April, was observed at the national level in Embaderho, Serejeka sub-zone, under the theme“Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.”

Ms. Himan Woldegergis, representing the sub-zonal administration, said that as a result of the strong efforts being exerted, the prevalence of malaria has significantly declined.

Mr. Kibreab Tesfamicael, head of malaria control and follow-up at the Ministry of Health branch, said that as part of the effort to eradicate malaria worldwide from 2016 to 2030, strong efforts have been exerted in Eritrea since 2018. He called for reinforced participation by the public and partners to fully eradicate malaria.

Mr. Kibreab also said that malaria infections worldwide from 2000 to 2024 numbered 2.3 billion, with 14 million deaths, 95% of which occurred in Africa.

At the event, activity reports were presented by heads of health stations, as well as village health representatives.

World Malaria Control Day was observed for the 19th time at the global and national levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.