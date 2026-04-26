Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Sunday, April 26, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Sunday, April 26, 2026 - the peak day of the weekend at 31°C with just 5% rain, and the headline night of the month. The Weeknd plays the Estádio Nilton Santos at 21h with Anitta on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour - gates 16h, capacity 43,810, the only Brazilian Carioca date. The Feira Hippie de Ipanema runs its full Sunday programme at Praça General Osório, 9h to 18h. The CCBB Amano show enters its second weekend day with the headline run continuing. Fluminense hosts Chapecoense at the Maracanã 20h30 in Brasileirão Round 13; Flamengo plays Atlético-MG away in Belo Horizonte 20h30. Aterro do Flamengo and Avenida Atlântica close to cars from 7h to 18h. Markets reopen Monday into Copom week - the Ibovespa fell 0.33% Friday to 190,745, capping a 2.55% weekly slide ahead of Tuesday-Wednesday's Selic decision.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 26 31°C 5% rain MON 27 30°C 5% rain TUE 28 27°C 15% rain WED 29 30°C 10% rain

Subtropical ridge peaks Sunday - 31°C, sea 25°C, the warmest day since the autumn streak began. A weak front brushes Tuesday for the Copom decision. The streak resumes Wednesday.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Concert: The Weeknd + Anitta 21h - Estádio Nilton Santos -Beach: 31°C, sea 25°C - peak day, Aterro closes to cars -Feira Hippie de Ipanema 9h–18h - Praça General Osório -CCBB Amano second weekend day - long queues from 11h -Sport: Fluminense x Chapecoense 20h30 - Maracanã -Tomorrow: B3 reopens, Copom Day 1 begins

The Weeknd at the Engenhão, Hippie Fair, Aterro closed, Maracanã hosting Flu, peak beach weather. The biggest single day of the cultural calendar this month.

03What to See & DoCULTURE ESTÁDIO NILTON SANTOS - ENGENHO DE DENTRO The Weeknd + Anitta - After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour

Abel Tesfaye returns to Rio for the only Brazilian Carioca date of the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, the highest-grossing R&B run in history. Setlist drawn from the trilogy - After Hours, Dawn FM, and the new Hurry Up Tomorrow - with Blinding Lights, Starboy, Save Your Tears, and the Anitta-featured "São Paulo" anchoring the night. Anitta opens with the EQUILIBRIVM material plus Envolver and Bellakeo. Capacity 43,810. Tickets from R$290 (meia, upper) to R$950 (inteira, lower) at Ticketmaster - availability remains in all sectors. Gates 16h, show 21h. R. José dos Reis 425 · 16+ rated.

PRAÇA GENERAL OSÓRIO - IPANEMA Feira Hippie de Ipanema - Sunday only

The half-century institution runs its full Sunday programme - handcrafted leather, Carioca-designer jewellery, woodwork, art prints, and the cluster of food stalls on the western perimeter. Praça General Osório transforms into Rio's largest outdoor market between Visconde de Pirajá and Prudente de Morais. The Saturday Lavradio fair is the antiques-and-chorinho complement; Sunday is the Hippie Fair's day. 9h–18h · Free entry · Metrô Line 1/4 General Osório, exit straight to the praça.

CCBB RIO - CENTRO Yoshitaka Amano - Além da Fantasia, second weekend day

The Sunday continuation of the largest Amano retrospective ever assembled - 218 originals across the seven thematic nuclei: Tatsunoko, Final Fantasy, Candy Girl, Devaloka, Vampire Hunter D, Angel's Egg, and Colaborações. Saturday's full house signals heavy queues by 11h; arrive at 09h opening or after 17h for the cleanest visit. The Sunday Praça XV antiques fair runs ten minutes' walk away - pair the two for a Centro day. Free admission · 9h–20h · Through June 22 · Rua Primeiro de Março 66.

ATERRO DO FLAMENGO - ZONA SUL Aterro do Flamengo Sunday closure

The Aterro closes to cars from 7h to 18h, opening 1.4 million square metres of Burle Marx landscape, sculpture park, the MAM perimeter, and the bay-view runs to walkers, cyclists, and skaters. Avenida Atlântica in Copacabana mirrors the closure on the same hours, as does Avenida Vieira Souto in Ipanema and Leblon. Bike rentals at the Itaú Bike stations along the routes. The Burle Marx Day Sunday programme is the canonical Carioca outdoor day - pair with a beach hour, then app-car to the Engenhão for the concert.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT METRÔRIO - SUNDAY OPERATION

MetrôRio runs Sunday hours: 7h to 23h. Sunday operation rule - Line 2 runs the full Pavuna–Botafogo route, but the transfer between Lines 1, 2, and 4 happens across the shared section between Central do Brasil/Centro and Botafogo (the dedicated Estácio interchange used Monday–Saturday is closed for transfers). Line 1/4 (Jardim Oceânico–Uruguai) operates the full Sunday route.

For The Weeknd at the Engenhão: SuperVia Linha Deodoro to Engenho de Dentro is the only direct rail option, running Sunday hours. From Zona Sul, the cleanest play is Metrô Line 1 to Central do Brasil, then SuperVia 12 minutes to the stadium. Plan the return - last metro from Central departs around 23h; concertgoers staying past midnight should pre-book app-cars at venue exit and expect heavy surge pricing on a 43,810-capacity emptying.

SUNDAY ROAD CLOSURES

Aterro do Flamengo: closed to cars 7h–18h. Avenida Atlântica (Copacabana, full extent): closed 7h–18h. Avenida Vieira Souto (Ipanema/Leblon): closed 7h–18h. Avenida Niemeyer in São Conrado: closed 7h–13h. Engenhão access: Rua José dos Reis closes from 16h for stadium-area traffic management; Avenida Dom Hélder Câmara restricted from 18h. Allow 90 minutes from Zona Sul to the venue on a Weeknd-night Sunday.

05Where to EatFOOD SUNDAY LUNCH

Sunday is the canonical churrasco-and-beach lunch day. Garota de Ipanema on Rua Vinícius de Moraes runs the full Sunday programme - the beachgoers' canonical address. Aprazível in Santa Teresa opens its hilltop terrace from 12h with Carioca-meets-Northeastern cooking and the city's best Sunday view. Carlota in Lagoa serves the modern Carioca Sunday menu by the water. For the food court at Praça XV: Confeitaria Colombo's Sunday-only buffet at the Centro flagship runs 12h–16h - book ahead, the queue forms at 11h30.

PRE-CONCERT - ENGENHO DE DENTRO

For Weeknd ticket holders, the Engenhão area runs short on quality dining - better plan: dinner in Tijuca or Centro at 17h–18h, then SuperVia or app-car to the stadium for the 19h gates. Bar do Adão in Tijuca runs the cachaça-and-canecas Sunday programme. Aconchego Carioca in Praça da Bandeira delivers the Sunday Carioca-bar canonical menu - book or arrive at opening. The Hippodromo at Gávea also runs a Sunday lunch programme that pairs well with a 17h app-car to the Engenhão.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS SUNDAY HOURS

Bank branches closed; Banco 24 Horas ATMs and Lotéricas remain available across Rio. Pharmacies on weekend roster: the 24-hour units on Avenida Atlântica (Copacabana) and Rua Visconde de Pirajá (Ipanema) carry continuous service through Sunday night. Drogaria Pacheco and Drogasil Sunday hours run extended Zona Sul coverage.

Public services: federal and state offices closed; Riotur tourist information posts at Copacabana, Ipanema, and Galeão airport open Sunday standard hours. Shopping centres run Sunday hours (Rio Sul, Shopping Leblon, Village Mall, BarraShopping) typically 13h–21h. The B3 reopens Monday into the Copom week - see §09 for context.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

The Sunday beach window: at 31°C with sea temperature 25°C and 5% rain, the conditions are at peak summer benchmark. Posto 9 in Ipanema and Posto 5 in Copacabana run their canonical Sunday rotation; the lifeguard cabins are staffed from 7h to 19h. Vendor density peaks on Sundays - the matte iced-tea, biscoito Globo, and the cooler-shoulder beer trade run all afternoon. The Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas perimeter loop opens fully to runners and cyclists.

Sunday markets: the Feira Hippie de Ipanema is the headline (see §03). The Feira de Antiguidades at Praça XV runs 8h–14h with the antique cameras, vintage cinema posters, and the typical Centro crowd. The Praça São Salvador in Laranjeiras runs its Sunday community fair from 10h. The Cobal do Humaitá's Sunday programme combines the food stalls with the live samba - the Carioca Sunday-afternoon hangout the international crowd anchors.

For the international community, the Anglican Christ Church in Botafogo runs Sunday English-language services at 11h. The Jardim Botânico's Sunday tour programme runs guided walks at 10h and 14h. The St. Andrew's Society monthly Burns-style Sunday gathering and the InterNations Rio April calendar typically anchor Sunday community life.

08Game DaySPORT BRASILEIRÃO ROUND 13 - TODAY Fluminense x Chapecoense - 20h30 at the Maracanã

The Tricolor das Laranjeiras hosts Chapecoense at the Maracanã - the only Carioca-grande playing at home today. Fluminense arrives in third place on 23 points, chasing the leaders Palmeiras (29 points) with a chance to close on the second-placed Flamengo (also 23 points) on goal difference. Chapecoense sits last on eight points. CazéTV YouTube, Record, and Premiere carry the broadcast. Avenida Maracanã and the surrounding traffic restrictions begin at 18h, with a second phase from 22h.

CARIOCA AWAY GAMES - TODAY

Atlético-MG x Flamengo at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte 20h30 (sportv and Premiere) - the headline away match for the Mengão, sitting second on 23 points and chasing the leaders. Atlético-MG arrives 12th with 14 points after two straight Brasileirão losses. Corinthians x Vasco at Neo Química Arena 16h (Globo, except RS/PR/GO; and Premiere) - the Cruzmaltino in tenth on 16 points hunting a road result against a Corinthians side in the relegation zone (17th, 12 points). Botafogo's Saturday in Brasília ended 2–2 against Internacional at the Mané Garrincha, the Glorioso playing away from the Engenhão while The Weeknd's stage was assembled. Botafogo sits ninth on 17 points after the draw.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Markets closed today; Friday's print stands. The Ibovespa fell 0.33% to 190,745 - the lowest close since April 7 - capping a brutal week down 2.55%. The index has lost ground in seven of the eight sessions since the all-time closing record of 198,649 on April 14. Volume R$24.9 billion. The dollar settled at R$5.0046, back above the R$5.00 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Driver entering Monday: the Strait of Hormuz blockade resumed after Iran-US talks stalled, pushing Brent above US$100 intraday before retreating on Pakistan-mediated negotiations through the weekend. Talks resume in Islamabad. Petrobras PN closed Friday −1.28%. The banking sector was under pressure: Bradesco PN −0.6%, Banco do Brasil ON −1.3%, Itaú PN +0.43% (the lone gain). Hapvida +5.94% led on a controller stake increase.

The Copom convenes Tuesday–Wednesday with Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 sits at 4.71% after six consecutive weekly upgrades. The most likely outcome: a unanimous hold with forward guidance softening as the ceasefire-extension framework filters through the oil outlook. The B3 reopens Monday into a heavy macro week - see §10 for the calendar.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Mon Apr 27: Copom Day 1. B3 reopens after the weekend. Full working week returns. 30°C, clear.

Tue Apr 28: Copom Day 2 - Selic decision after market close. Frontal system arrives, 27°C with 15% rain.

Wed Apr 29: Copom statement reaction in markets. CCBB Amano third week, MAR closed Wednesdays. 30°C, clear.

Thu Apr 30: The Weeknd plays the first MorumBIS night in São Paulo. 28°C, 15% rain.

COMING UP

May 1: Dia do Trabalho - public holiday, B3 closed, Maracanã full Carioca derbies likely.

May 2: Shakira at Copacabana - free boardwalk show.

May 12: Fluminense x Operário (Copa do Brasil) at the Maracanã, 21h30.

Jun 11 – Jul 19: FIFA World Cup Fan Fest on Copacabana beach.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Sunday, April 26, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: CCBB, Riotur, Ticketmaster. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, April 25, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Friday, April 24, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Wednesday, April 22, 2026