São Paulo Daily Brief For Sunday, April 26, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your São Paulo daily guide for Sunday, April 26, 2026 - the peak day of the weekend at 29°C with just 5% rain, the strongest cultural Sunday of the month. Paulista Aberta closes the avenue from the Praça do Ciclista to the Praça Oswaldo Cruz from 9h to 16h. The MASP runs its full five-exhibition Latin American programme with Renoir and Santiago Yahuarcani as the anchor pair (R$85). The Feira da Liberdade serves the canonical Japanese-Korean-Chinese street food set 10h to 18h. The MASP Sunday antiques fair runs underneath the Lina Bo Bardi vão livre. The Pinacoteca trio remains on view for the last paid Sunday before the May extensions. Saturday's São Paulo 1–0 over Mirassol at the Brinco de Ouro in Campinas - with the Morumbis already given over to The Weeknd's stage for Thursday - kept the Tricolor fourth on 23 points. Markets reopen Monday into Copom week - the Ibovespa fell 0.33% Friday to 190,745, capping a 2.55% weekly slide ahead of Tuesday-Wednesday's Selic decision.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 26 29°C 5% rain MON 27 28°C 65% rain TUE 28 25°C 60% rain WED 29 28°C 10% rain

Subtropical ridge holds today at 29°C. A cold front arrives Monday afternoon with 65% rain - Copom Day 1 will be wet. Tuesday's Selic decision day stays cool at 25°C. The streak resumes Wednesday.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Paulista Aberta 9h–16h - full avenue closed to cars -MASP open - Renoir + four Latin American shows (R$85) -Feira da Liberdade 10h–18h - Japanese-Korean street food -MASP antiques fair under the vão livre 10h–17h -Pinacoteca paid Sunday - Tayou Nocaute, R$40 -Tomorrow: B3 reopens, Copom Day 1 begins

Paulista car-free, MASP at full strength, Liberdade and the antiques circuit on the calendar. The most loaded SP Sunday of the month at 29°C with minimal rain.

03What to See & DoCULTURE AVENIDA PAULISTA - BELA VISTA Paulista Aberta - full Sunday closure

The Programa Ruas Abertas closes Avenida Paulista to cars in both directions from the Praça do Ciclista to the Praça Oswaldo Cruz, 9h to 16h. Six kilometres of open pavement for runners, cyclists, skaters, and the canonical Sunday-on-Paulista ritual: street performers, the dance and capoeira sessions near the Conjunto Nacional, the Casa das Rosas terrace, the open-air programmes at Itaú Cultural and Japan House (free 10h–18h). The MASP antiques fair runs underneath the Lina Bo Bardi vão livre, 10h–17h. Free entry · Metrô Paulista (Linha 4-Amarela), Trianon-MASP and Brigadeiro (Linha 2-Verde), Consolação (Linha 4-Amarela).

MASP - AV. PAULISTA Renoir + the four Latin American shows

Sunday is a paid day at the MASP, but the full five-exhibition autumn programme is on view. Renoir anchors the floor, paired with Santiago Yahuarcani - the Peruvian painter-shaman whose work was the sensation of the 2026 Venice Biennale - Sandra Gamarra Heshiki's réplica (~80 works), La Chola Poblete: Pop andino, and Claudia Alarcón & Silät: viver tecendo. The next free window is Tuesday all day (10h–20h). R$85 / R$42 meia · 10h–18h · Av. Paulista 1578 · Metrô Trianon-MASP (Linha 2-Verde).

PINACOTECA - LUZ Tayou Nocaute, paid Sunday

All three Pina buildings open with paid Sunday entry. Pascale Marthine Tayou's Nocaute fills seven Pina Luz galleries - the Cameroonian artist's first institutional show in Brazil, a major curatorial moment by curator Ailton Krenak's collaborative team. Macunaíma é Duwid at Pina Estação, and Cristina Salgado's A mãe contempla o mar at the Octógono. April's free Sunday was the second of the month (April 12); the next free Sunday is May 10. R$40 / R$20 meia · 10h–18h · Pina Luz: Praça da Luz 2 · Metrô Luz (Linhas 1-Azul / 4-Amarela).

PRAÇA DA LIBERDADE - CENTRO Feira da Liberdade - Sunday street food and artesanato

The 1975-vintage Sunday institution at the Praça da Liberdade runs 10h to 18h with the canonical Japanese, Korean, and Chinese street-food and artesanato programme. Yakissoba, tempurá, takoyaki, gyoza, ebiyaki, dorayaki, and the Korean stalls that have built a parallel weekend identity over the past decade. Free entry · Metrô Japão-Liberdade (Linha 1-Azul), exit straight to the praça.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT METRÔ + CPTM - SUNDAY

All Metrô and CPTM lines on the standard Sunday schedule. No rodízio in effect on Sundays - all plates circulate freely throughout the Centro Expandido. Lines 1-Azul and 4-Amarela serve the Pinacoteca/Luz axis; Line 2-Verde serves the MASP at Trianon-MASP and the Paulista corridor. The Liberdade station on Linha 1-Azul (Japão-Liberdade) opens directly into the Sunday fair.

Paulista access today: with the Avenida Paulista closed to cars, the Metrô is the only practical route. Drivers heading toward the Jardins on the Consolação side should use the Avenida Bernardino de Campos, Rua Treze de Maio, and Rua São Carlos do Pinhal as the official alternative. Toward Paraíso, use Alameda Santos.

CICLOFAIXA DE LAZER

The Sunday recreational cycling network activates on most major arteries from 7h to 16h: Avenida Paulista, Faria Lima, Avenida Sumaré, Avenida Brasil, the perimeter routes around Parque Ibirapuera, and the secondary Vila Mariana and Casa Verde routes (29 streets in total under Decreto 57.086). Bike rentals at Bike Sampa stations along Paulista and at Praça da República. The Avenida Paulista section is the highlight, six car-free kilometres linking Consolação to Brigadeiro.

05Where to EatFOOD SUNDAY LUNCH

Sunday lunch in São Paulo splits between the Italian-cantina canon and the modern Brazilian programme. Cantina Capuano and Speranza in Bixiga run the canonical Sunday-with-the-family programme with the canelone, the polpettone, and the Italian house wine. Mocotó in Vila Medeiros stays on the Northeastern programme with the Saturday-and-Sunday lunch service from 12h. For the polished modern Brazilian Sunday: D.O.M. (closed Sundays - substitute Maní in Jardim Paulistano) or Tuju in Vila Madalena. The Mercado Municipal opens 6h–16h Sundays with the canonical mortadela sandwich and the pastel de bacalhau.

FEIRA DA LIBERDADE - STREET FOOD

The Sunday street-food programme at the Liberdade is the city's strongest single concentration of Asian cuisine. Takoyaki, ebiyaki (the shrimp variant), the imagawayaki sweet pancake, dorayaki with the azuki paste, and the gyoza barracas have built decades of customer loyalty. The Korean stalls bring tteokbokki and kimbap. Allow R$50–80 for a full circuit lunch with drinks. The Sunday rush peaks 12h–15h; arrive at 10h opening or after 16h for the cleanest eating.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS SUNDAY HOURS

Bank branches closed; Banco 24 Horas ATMs and Lotéricas remain available across SP for cash and basic bill payment. Pharmacies on weekend roster: Drogaria São Paulo and Drogasil units across Jardins, Pinheiros, Vila Madalena, Vila Mariana, and Itaim Bibi operating extended hours. The 24-hour Drogasil on Avenida Paulista (corner of Rua Augusta) carries continuous service through the night.

Public services: federal and state offices closed; the Poupatempo network is closed Sundays. Iguatemi São Paulo, JK Iguatemi, Shopping Cidade Jardim, and Morumbi Shopping run Sunday hours typically 13h–21h. The B3 reopens Monday into the Copom week - see §09 for context.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Sunday markets: the Feira da Liberdade is the headline (see §03). The Feira de Antiguidades do MASP runs underneath the Lina Bo Bardi vão livre 10h–17h with vintage cameras, watches, ceramics, and the Modernist-furniture circuit that draws Jardins regulars. The Feira de Antiguidades do Bixiga at Praça Dom Orione runs 8h–17h with antique furniture, vinyl records, and the Italian-immigrant Bela Vista atmosphere. The Feira da Kantuta at Rua Pedro Vicente in Canindé runs the Bolivian Sunday programme with the salteñas, the chicha, and the music - the strongest South-American Andean concentration in the city.

Parque Ibirapuera runs full Sunday hours 5h–midnight. The Auditório Ibirapuera, the Pavilhão Japonês, and the OCA close Sundays unless programmed; the open park, the bike loops, and the Monumento às Bandeiras viewpoints remain accessible. The MAC USP inside Ibirapuera holds O que temos em comum? open free, 10h–19h.

For the international community, Sunday is the natural day for in-person community: the British & Commonwealth Society, the American Society of São Paulo, and the InterNations São Paulo group all run their April Sunday programmes. The St. Paul's School Saturday community sessions and Graded School alumni gatherings extend into Sunday. Anglican Christ Church Saint Paul on Rua Comendador Elias Zarzur runs English-language services at 9h and 11h.

08Game DaySPORT BRASILEIRÃO ROUND 13 - TODAY Corinthians x Vasco - 16h at the Neo Química Arena

The Timão hosts Vasco at the Neo Química Arena 16h on Globo and Premiere. Corinthians sits 17th on 12 points, the first relegation-zone position, looking to break a nine-round winless run in the Brasileirão under new coach Fernando Diniz. Vasco arrives in tenth on 16 points after two consecutive wins. Stadium opens 13h30. Avenida Miguel Ignácio Curi closures from 14h.

PAULISTA AWAY GAMES - TODAY

Red Bull Bragantino x Palmeiras 18h30 at Cícero de Souza Marques in Bragança Paulista (Premiere) - the Verdão leads the table on 29 points and chases a road win to extend the lead. São Paulo took its three points yesterday with a 1–0 over Mirassol at the Brinco de Ouro in Campinas (the Morumbis is being prepared for Thursday's Weeknd show), Luciano scoring the winner; the Tricolor sits fourth on 23 points. Atlético-MG x Flamengo 20h30 at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte (sportv and Premiere) - Flamengo second on 23 points, Atlético-MG 12th with 14.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Markets closed today; Friday's print stands. The Ibovespa fell 0.33% to 190,745 - the lowest close since April 7 - capping a brutal week down 2.55%. The index has lost ground in seven of the eight sessions since the all-time closing record of 198,649 on April 14. Volume R$24.9 billion. The dollar settled at R$5.0046, back above the R$5.00 mark for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Driver entering Monday: the Strait of Hormuz blockade resumed after Iran-US talks stalled, pushing Brent above US$100 intraday before retreating on Pakistan-mediated negotiations through the weekend. Talks resume in Islamabad. Petrobras PN closed Friday −1.28%. The banking sector under pressure: Bradesco PN −0.6%, Banco do Brasil ON −1.3%, Itaú PN +0.43%. Hapvida +5.94% led on a controller stake increase.

The Copom convenes Tuesday–Wednesday with Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 sits at 4.71% after six consecutive weekly upgrades. The most likely outcome: a unanimous hold with forward guidance softening as the ceasefire-extension framework filters through the oil outlook. The B3 reopens Monday into a heavy macro week - see §10 for the calendar.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Mon Apr 27: Copom Day 1. Rodízio plates 1/2 restricted 7h–10h and 17h–20h. Frontal system arrives 28°C with 65% rain.

Tue Apr 28: Copom Day 2 - Selic decision after market close. MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h. 25°C, 60% rain.

Wed Apr 29: Copom statement reaction. Pinacoteca closed (weekly Tuesday-equivalent day off). 28°C, 10% rain.

Thu Apr 30: The Weeknd at the MorumBIS - first SP night of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Anitta. Gates 16h, show 21h.

COMING UP

May 1: Dia do Trabalho - public holiday, B3 closed. Second Weeknd MorumBIS night.

May 2: Shakira at Copacabana - free boardwalk show in Rio.

May: Damián Ortega opens at Pina Contemporânea.

May 23–24: Virada Cultural - 24-hour city-wide programming.

São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Sunday, April 26, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, Itaú Cultural, Japan House, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related: São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, April 25, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Friday, April 24, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, April 22, 2026