Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Sunday, April 26, 2026
The largest R&B tour in history reaches Rio. The trilogy - After Hours, Dawn FM, Hurry Up Tomorrow - at full LED-stadium production. The Latin American leg adds Anitta as opening act; she features with The Weeknd on "São Paulo" from Hurry Up Tomorrow and warms the Brazilian dates from her hometown. The North American run sold out 40+ stadiums; tonight is the only Rio date - the São Paulo dates follow on April 30 and May 1 at MorumBIS. No parking at the stadium. CET-Rio has perimeter road closures from 4 pm, with additional vehicle restrictions from 22h30 reopening only at 2h Monday. The SuperVia train to Estação Olímpica de Engenho de Dentro is the official recommended route, with extra direct trains scheduled both ways and the station open for boarding until 00h30.Sun Apr 26 · Doors 4 pm · Show 9 pm · From R$274 · R. José dos Reis, 425 – Engenho de Dentro · Ticketmaster · Live Nation Blue Note Rio - Antonio Villeroy "Cenas Extraordinárias" Copacabana · MPB · Songwriter · Eventim
The Sunday rhythm at Av. Atlântica. House opens at 1 pm with the calçadão and piano bar - free entry, gentler than Saturday's Feijoada Raiz. Single seated session at 7 pm: Antonio Villeroy presents "Cenas Extraordinárias" - the Porto Alegre songwriter on a stop of his current cycle. The Copacabana alternative for those not crossing the city to Engenho de Dentro.Sun house 1 pm · Show 7 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Eventim Bip Bip - Sunday Samba Copacabana · Samba Roda · Free
Alfredo's tiny corner bar runs the most authentic small roda in Zona Sul. Sunday is one of the busier nights of the week. The rules: small bills only, behave, and when the music starts, you stop talking. Five-minute walk from Blue Note. The Copacabana samba ritual - and a low-key alternative for those skipping the stadium.Sun from 7 pm · Free · R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana Beco do Rato - Sunday No-Cover Roda Lapa · Samba de Raiz · Free
The Lapa alley institution holds its Sunday roda. Samba de raiz, no microphones, no cover, musicians around a central table. Hours run from 6 pm to 1 am - earlier close than Saturday. With Scenarium and Gema dark on Sunday, the Beco is the Lapa choice. Cash only.Sun 6 pm–1 am · No cover · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa 04 Suggested Route ● 3 pm - SuperVia to Engenho de Dentro. The practical route to the stadium. No parking at Nilton Santos. Allow extra time both ways. ● 4 pm - Doors. Stadium opens. Bag policy strict - check Live Nation for what's allowed. ● 9 pm - The Weeknd. Show start. Anitta featured on the Latin American leg. ● ~12 am - Departure. SuperVia boarding at Olímpica de Engenho de Dentro until 00h30; MetrôRio Central station extended for boarding until 1h via access A. Ride-hailing surge will be extreme - walk several blocks before booking. ● Skipping the stadium? Blue Note 7 pm → Bip Bip 9 pm → Lapa for Beco do Rato. The Sunday Zona Sul-Lapa loop. 05 Dark Tonight
The standard Sunday closures plus stadium-day caution. Rio Scenarium dark - Sunday is its night off, reopening Wednesday. Carioca da Gema dark. Pedra do Sal not running - the famous Monday and Friday rodas are not Sunday events. Lagoa kiosks family-leaning early evening, thin by midnight. Centro proper outside Lapa is dead on a Sunday. Stadium-area neighbourhoods (Engenho de Dentro, Méier, surrounding zones) will be heavily disrupted by show traffic - avoid driving through them. Plan ride-hailing pickups several blocks away from the stadium for the post-show return.06 Plan B › Copacabana kiosks - Av. Atlântica beachfront. Open late, ocean breeze, the perfect post-stadium decompression. › Jobi - R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. Sunday-night pavement crowd, cold chopp. Open until late. › Bar Urca - R. Cândido Gaffrée, 205, Urca. Sea wall chope, no scene, just a beer with the bay. The opposite of stadium energy. › Nova Capela - Av. Mem de Sá, 96, Lapa. Late kitchen, cabrito plate. The post-Lapa institution. › Tomorrow (Monday): Pedra do Sal Monday roda from 7 pm - the birthplace of samba on its biggest night. Free. Outdoor. Saúde. 07 Getting Around
Stadium transit: No parking at Nilton Santos. CET-Rio has road closures around the perimeter from 4 pm and additional restrictions from 22h30 reopening at 2h Monday. SuperVia is the official recommended route - direct trains from Central do Brasil to Estação Olímpica de Engenho de Dentro at ~20-minute intervals on the way in, additional return trains to Central, Santa Cruz and Japeri, and to Saracuruna from Central. The station closes for boarding at 00h30. MetrôRio: Sunday hours 7h–23h, with extended boarding at Central station until 1h via access A only, and Maracanã / São Cristóvão until 23h30. Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana and Blue Note. Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa. Concurrent event: Fluminense vs Chapecoense at Maracanã from 20h30 - adds metro pressure on Line 2 and the surrounding zones; budget for it. Weather: Clear Sunday - 31 °C, 5 % rain. Carry water. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - surge extreme around the stadium between 11 pm and 1 am. Walk several blocks before booking. Safety: Rio de Janeiro on a stadium night is at concentrated energy - Engenho de Dentro and surrounding zones populated and well-policed for the event, but not familiar territory for most visitors. Stay in groups, phone secure, ride-hailing rather than walking after midnight.08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Engenho de Dentro Stadium · The Weeknd · Anitta The night's centre of gravity. SuperVia to Olímpica de Engenho de Dentro is the route in; ride-hailing the route out, with extreme surge. No parking. CET-Rio perimeter closures from 4 pm. Doors 4 pm, show 9 pm. Copacabana Blue Note · Bip Bip · Boardwalk The Sunday Zona Sul alternative. Blue Note 7 pm, Bip Bip from 7 pm, kiosks all night. Five-minute walk between Blue Note and Bip Bip. The boardwalk under clear 30 °C skies. Lapa Beco do Rato · Nova Capela Sunday's reduced Lapa. Beco 6 pm–1 am no cover. Nova Capela late kitchen. Scenarium and Gema dark - the casarões reopen Wednesday. The samba purist's Sunday choice. Urca / Leblon Bar Urca · Jobi · Sea wall The decompression circuit. Bar Urca for the sea wall chope. Jobi for the Sunday-night pavement crowd. The opposite of stadium energy - the slow, quiet Rio. riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: The Weeknd + Anitta · Estádio Nilton Santos · Doors 4 pm · Show 9 pm · Engenho de Dentro · Ticketmaster. Blue Note Rio · Sun 7 pm · Copacabana · Eventim. Bip Bip · Sunday samba 7 pm · Free · Copacabana. Beco do Rato · Sun 6 pm–1 am · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Dark: Rio Scenarium · Carioca da Gema. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Sunday April 26 2026. Tomorrow: Pedra do Sal Monday roda. Apr 28–29: Copom (Selic 14.75%). Apr 29: Cine Jazz #4 final - Coltrane / Jazz Casual / 1963 with Fernando Trocado. Apr 30: International Jazz Day at Blue Note Rio. May 2: Shakira free at Copacabana ("Todo Mundo no Rio").
Related: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 25, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, April 26, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Sunday, April 19, 2026
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