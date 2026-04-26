São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, April 26, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk Os Incríveis - Netinho comemora 80 anos at Blue Note SP 7 pm · Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm · Ó do Borogodó Sunday matinée 4–9 pm · Casa de Francisca Largo from noon · Paulista Aberta 10h–18h · The week's gentlest close 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Sunday is when the São Paulo nightlife week shifts to daytime - and tonight the Blue Note SP closes the day with one of the most evocative tributes of the April programme.plays a single Sunday session at 7 pm., formed in São Paulo in 1962, were one of Brazil's defining 1960s rock-and-pop bands - anchors of the Jovem Guarda movement alongside Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos, with hits like "Era um Garoto Que, Como Eu, Amava os Beatles e os Rolling Stones," "O Milionário," "Vendedor de Bananas," and "Eu Te Amo, Meu Brasil."- Luiz Franco Thomaz, drummer and the only surviving member of the original lineup - turned 80 on April 5. Tonight is the celebration. Earlier in the day,on the Conjunto Nacional terrace runs 10 am to 5 pm with live music, the buffet at R$116, and free entry to the venue. In Pinheiros,runs its Sunday matinée from 4 pm to 9 pm - afternoon samba in natural light, the gentlest version of the room.closes Avenida Paulista to cars from 10h to 18h - the city's best Sunday morning circuit. Clear skies, 29 °C, 5 % rain - a comfortable autumn Sunday. Tomorrow is the only night of the week the city goes fully dark. 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan Os Incríveis - Netinho 80 anos at Blue Note SP 7 pm · Eventim The Jovem Guarda institution celebrates founding drummer Netinho's 80th birthday. Single Sunday seated session. Av. Paulista, 2073 - Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar. Eventim. Blue Note SP - Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm · R$116 buffet · Free entry The Sunday tradition. Live bossa nova on the Conjunto Nacional terrace, signature buffet, free entry to the venue. The natural prelude to the evening's tribute. Av. Paulista, 2073 - Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar. Ó do Borogodó - Sunday Matinée 4 pm–9 pm · ~R$20 The afternoon samba session - gentler and more intimate than the Friday/Saturday peak. Founded 2001 by siblings Leonardo and Stefânia Gola Piacentini. The Pinheiros gold standard for samba de raiz. R. Horácio Lane, 21. Casa de Francisca - Largo Terrace Noon–7 pm · Free Sunday is Largo-only at the Palacete Teresa: outdoor terrace bar, vinyl DJs, drinks, free entry. The Salão and Porão are dark on Sundays. The natural Sé bridge between brunch and the Pinheiros matinée. R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 - Sé. 03 Full Rundown Blue Note SP - Os Incríveis "Netinho comemora 80 anos" Paulista · Jovem Guarda · Rock · Eventim

The full Sunday cycle on Av. Paulista. Brunch Music from 10 am - live bossa nova on the Conjunto Nacional terrace, the buffet at R$116, free entry to the venue. The terrace closes at 5 pm. The single seated session at 7 pm: Os Incríveis celebrating Netinho's 80th birthday. Netinho - Luiz Franco Thomaz, born in Santos on 5 April 1946 - joined The Clevers in 1962, the band that became Os Incríveis in 1965 after a contractual break with their first manager. Through the late 1960s and early 1970s, the band defined Brazilian rock-and-pop alongside Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos in the Jovem Guarda movement, with international hits, a film ("Os Incríveis Neste Mundo Louco," 1966), and a TV programme. Netinho is the only surviving member of the original lineup. Tonight's tribute brings the catalogue back to the Av. Paulista room. Single Sunday session.

Sun brunch 10 am–5 pm · Show 7 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 - Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar · Eventim Ó do Borogodó - Sunday Matinée Pinheiros · Samba de Raiz · Choro · Daylight

Sunday at the Borogodó is the gentlest version of the bar - five hours of afternoon samba and choro from 4 pm to 9 pm, the room on Rua Horácio Lane at its most relaxed. The same musicians who pack the Friday and Saturday peaks return on Sunday afternoon, but the Sunday crowd is mellower: families, couples, and samba devotees who come for the music rather than the scene. Cover around R$20, cash or PIX. Order at the bar. Arrive by 4:30 pm if you want a table. The 9 pm close is by design - the matinée pairs with a Pinheiros dinner on Mourato Coelho or a metro ride to the Blue Note for the 7 pm session.

Sun 4 pm–9 pm · ~R$20 · R. Horácio Lane, 21 - Pinheiros · @odoborogodobar Casa de Francisca - Largo Sunday Sé · Terrace · Vinyl · Free

Sunday at the Casa is Largo-only. The outdoor terrace bar at the Palacete Teresa opens noon to 7 pm with vinyl DJs, drinks, and free entry - the casual atmosphere that makes the Casa one of São Paulo's most celebrated cultural spaces. The Salão (seated main room) and Porão (basement) are dark on Sundays - the Largo carries the day. The natural pre-Borogodó or pre-Blue Note stop: drinks in the Sé sunshine before the metro ride. Check art for tonight's vinyl curators.

Sun noon–7 pm · Free · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 - Sé · Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue) Bar Brahma Centro - Live Samba Daily Centro · Samba · Art Deco · Since 1948

The constant. Bar Brahma at the corner of São João and Ipiranga - the art deco botequim that has run since 1948, with live samba seven days a week, cold chopp, and the paulistano atmosphere that operates regardless of the day. Sunday is a quieter Brahma than the Friday peak, but the kitchen and the samba run on. The Centro anchor at its most contemplative.

Sun 11 am–1 am · Av. São João, 677 - Centro · Metro República Rabo di Galo - The Civilised Close Cerqueira César · Cocktails · Rosewood · Nightly

The Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood São Paulo opens nightly from 7 pm - cocktails, intimate lighting, the civilised close to a Sunday that asks nothing of you. After the Blue Note tribute, the Borogodó matinée, or simply a walk on Paulista Aberta, the Rabo di Galo closes the evening at the right volume. Reservations recommended.

Sun from 7 pm · Rosewood São Paulo, R. Haddock Lobo, 1571 - Cerqueira César · Metro Consolação 04 Suggested Route ●on the Conjunto Nacional terrace. Buffet R$116, live bossa, Paulista Aberta below - the avenue closed to cars 10h–18h. ●across the avenue (10h–18h, R$85/R$42). Or walk Paulista Aberta and the Feira da Liberdade in Centro. ●at Palacete Teresa. Free terrace, vinyl, drinks. Metro Sé. ●(or stay at Largo). Five hours of afternoon samba on Horácio Lane. ●for Os Incríveis Netinho 80 anos. Or stay at Borogodó until 9 pm. ●at the Rosewood for the close. Or Bar Brahma if you want the samba running. 05 Dark Tonight

The standard Sunday closures. D-Edge dark - returns Thursday with the Moving programme. Casa de Francisca Salão and Porão dark - only the Largo terrace runs on Sundays. Blue Note SP evening reduced to a single 7 pm session - no late session. Borogodó closes early at 9 pm - no late samba session tonight. Tomorrow (Monday) the city goes fully dark across every venue except Bar Brahma and Rabo di Galo - the weekly reset before the circuit restarts Tuesday with MASP Free Tuesday and the Borogodó's first weeknight roda.

06 Plan B ›- Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta for Sunday tables. No reservation pressure. The neighbourhood at its quietest. ›- R. Mourato Coelho, Vila Madalena. Sunday samba with feijoada - the Vila alternative to Borogodó. ›- Praça da Luz, 2. Open Sundays (MASP also open today). The afternoon culture route. ›The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn" with Anitta at Estádio Nilton Santos - the biggest concert event of the month in Brazil. Doors 4 pm, show 9 pm. ›Tue MASP Free Tuesday. Wed Borogodó + Casa Salão. Thu D-Edge Moving. Apr 28–29 Copom (Selic 14.75%). Apr 30 + May 1: The Weeknd at MorumBIS. May 2: Shakira free at Copacabana. 07 Getting Around

Metro: Sunday hours, reduced frequency. Consolação (Line 2-Green) for Av. Paulista, Blue Note SP, and Rabo di Galo. República (Line 3-Red / Line 4-Yellow) for Bar Brahma. Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) for Pinheiros and Borogodó. Sé (Line 1-Blue) for Casa de Francisca. Paulista Aberta: the avenue closed to cars 10h–18h - best Sunday morning circuit, walkable from end to end. Weather: Clear Sunday - 29 °C, 5 % rain. A comfortable autumn afternoon. The Borogodó matinée and Largo terrace both benefit from natural light. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - Sunday surge is low. Paulista to Pinheiros: 10–15 minutes. Safety: São Paulo on a Sunday is at its calmest. Paulista is well-populated and well-lit during Paulista Aberta. Pinheiros is residential and safe around the Borogodó. Sé around the Largo: stay on Quintino Bocaiúva and well-lit streets. Standard awareness after midnight.

08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Avenida Paulista Blue Note · Os Incríveis · MASP · Paulista Aberta The Sunday corridor. Brunch Music to Os Incríveis to Rabo di Galo - three stops on one avenue. Paulista Aberta closes the street to cars 10h–18h. The MASP open across the way. Pinheiros Borogodó · Mourato Coelho · Sunday Matinée The Sunday samba destination. Borogodó matinée 4–9 pm in natural light. Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta for the dinner walk after. The neighbourhood at its most pleasant. Sé / Centro Histórico Casa Largo · Bar Brahma · Pinacoteca The free Sunday culture zone. Casa Largo terrace noon–7 pm. Bar Brahma 11 am–1 am for live samba. Pinacoteca open. The Centro at its most accessible. Vila Madalena Traço de União · Beco do Batman The Borogodó alternative. Traço de União for Sunday samba and feijoada. Beco do Batman for the afternoon walk. Quieter than Pinheiros, more local. riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note SP · Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm + Os Incríveis Netinho 80 anos 7 pm · Paulista · Eventim. Ó do Borogodó · Sun matinée 4–9 pm · ~R$20 · Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca · Largo noon–7 pm · Free · Sé. Bar Brahma · 11 am–1 am · Centro. Rabo di Galo · from 7 pm · Cerqueira César. Paulista Aberta 10h–18h. Dark: D-Edge · Casa Salão/Porão. São Paulo nightlife Sunday April 26 2026. In Rio: The Weeknd + Anitta at Estádio Nilton Santos. Tomorrow: Monday dark. Tue: MASP Free + circuit restarts. Apr 28–29: Copom (Selic 14.75%). Apr 30 + May 1: The Weeknd at MorumBIS. May 2: Shakira free at Copacabana.

Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 25, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Sunday, April 26, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Sunday, April 26, 2026