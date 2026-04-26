IPL 2026: KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Field Obstruction Dismissal Vs LSG Sparks Controversy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi found himself at the centre of attention after a controversial field obstruction dismissal in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26.

After being put to bat first by LSG captain Rishabh Pant, KKR lost an early wicket in Tim Seifert for a 3-ball duck at 3/1. As captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were looking to form a partnership, the former's stay at the crease ended soon after he was dismissed for 10 at 16/2 in 3.4. Thereafter, Raghuvanshi joined Cameron Green at the crease to carry on KKR's innings.

However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's innings ended in a dramatic fashion when he was given out for field obstruction against the LSG, which left the KKR camp and the spectators at the stadium stunned.

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Raghuvanshi Dismissed for Field Obstruction

The IPL 2026 witnessed a rare and controversial dismissal as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out for field obstruction, with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant appealing for the decision after a tense on-field moment, eventually leading the umpires to confirm the dismissal and spark widespread debate.

The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over when Raghuvanshi nudged a delivery off Price Yadav towards mid-on and set off for a single before being sent back by Cameron Green. As he dived to return to the crease, the throw hit him, and Pant and Mohammed Shami appealed for the field obstruction.

The on-field umpires sent the review to the third umpire, who, after checking the replay, ruled Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field, leaving the young batter visibly angry as he hit the boundary rope and threw his helmet out of frustration.

?! Mix-up. Long turn. Third umpire drama... & Raghuvanshi is given OUT for obstructing the field! Just the 4️⃣th instance of a batter being given out for obstructing the field in TATA IPL #TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW... twitter/WRgr608Odb

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

On the sidelines, KKR head coach Abhishek Sharma was seen arguing with the fourth umpire over the controversial field obstruction dismissal against Angkrish Raghuvanshi, s the KKR camp strongly questioned the decision. The batting coach, Shane Watson, was visibly surprised by the third umpire's ruling, as the decision left the dugout stunned.

Abhishek Nayar furious with the umpires on the call of giving Angkrish Raghuvanshi out. twitter/uDyilKT314

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2026

With field obstruction dismissal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra, and Ravindra Jadeja to join the unwanted list of players dismissed for obstructing the field in the IPL, a rare and controversial mode of dismissal in the tournament's history.

Did Angkrish Really Obstruct the Field?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's controversial dismissal by field obstruction has triggered debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether the batter intentionally changed his direction while running or if it was purely accidental contact during the dive.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with anger and disbelief, with many calling it a 'wrong umpiring decision' and insisting Raghuvanshi was not obstructing the field intentionally, as most users argued that he was simply diving back to his crease in a natural running movement

Others reacted with clear frustration, saying 'he didn't obstruct anything', and insisting the batter 'was only trying to make his ground', while many users simply labelled it a 'very poor call by the third umpire' that changed the game's mood.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was not obstructing the field Very wrong umpiring against KKR!!! twitter/3q3Ybn3Q06

- Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 26, 2026

These umpires are so incompetent, no way Angkrish Raghuvanshi obstructed the field on purpose, he was in his natural position poor umpiring, don't know why there are not much foreign umpires this season, we need them atleast as tv umpire!

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 26, 2026

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Didn't Deliberately Came In The Ball's Path. He Was Just Coming Back To His Crease. Even If The Ball Didn't Touch Raghuvanshi Still It Would've Been Not Out. Pathetic Decision By The Third Umpire twitter/rUWhnYWEw0

- Aryan Goel 2.0 (@AryanGoelNew) April 26, 2026

Absolute poor decision by the umpires for giving Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field, he clearly dived in and the ball hit him from the back. This is absolutely bad in terms of Cricketing Spirit @KKRiders @LucknowIPL @IPL

- VALENTINE FERNANDES (@valentinef_a46) April 26, 2026

That was a poor decision, clearly not out. #KKRvsLSG Virendra Singh (@virurathore024) April 26, 2026

This is just a very poor decision made by the 3rd umpire. He never changed his direction and was not even watching the ball when he was diving. POOR POOR decision

- Stumper (@TheStumpStory) April 26, 2026

Is he supposed to take a 180° turn and run back in the same line?

- Faizan (@FaizTK10) April 26, 2026

That is blunder from Third umpire there are rules but need to see the situation as well he cannot turn and run on the middle of the pitch.#LSGvsKKR

- Arjun4u (@Arjun4u1) April 26, 2026

That's an absolute joke of a decision from the third umpire. The batter is already halfway down, turns back, isn't even watching the ball and it still hits him. That's just pure bad luck, not something you punish him for somehow Rohan Pandit looks at multiple replays and... OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) April 26, 2026

I don't think that was intentional..He wasn't looking at the ball & Pant could've avoided the appeal.#LSGvsKKR Prajakta ~ (@pprja_14) April 26, 2026

Umpiring has been a fcking joke in this IPL. Angkrish was given out for obstructing the field, he was just running back to the crease and didn't do anything deliberately. Even if the ball hadn't hit him, he was clearly in. twitter/pGqmcBMfvW

-!_ (@bholination) April 26, 2026

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's field obstruction dismissal is expected to be discussed and debated throughout the season, as fans continue to question the third umpire's call and whether the decision was too harsh, keeping the controversy alive well beyond the match itself.

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What Obstructing of Field Rule Say?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's field obstruction dismissal has brought the Law into focus. According to Law 37.1.4under the MCC Laws of Cricket, if an umpire feels that a batter has significantly changed the direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed the fielder's attempt to effect a run out, they should be given out.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batsman, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run out, the batsman should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field,” MCC Laws 37.1.4 states.

“It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not. If the change of direction involves the batsman crossing the pitch, clause 41.14 shall also apply,” the law added.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the youngest player to be dismissed obstructing the field in the IPL is also the third-youngest to do so in all T20 cricket.

- Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) April 26, 2026

In Angkrish Raghuvanshi's case, the third umpire felt that the movement while diving back to the crease amounted to a deliberate change in direction that affected the fielding side's attempt to effect a run-out, leading to the controversial decision.

The KKR camp was visibly stunned by the decision as Angrish appeared to have not obstructed the field, but was simply diving back to make his crease, leading to strong disagreement with the third umpire's call.