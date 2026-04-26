Raghu Rai Passes Away PM Modi Mourns 'Creative Stalwart's' Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of eminent photographer Raghu Rai, describing him as a creative stalwart who immortalised India's vibrancy through his lens.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of photography and culture. My thoughts are with his family, admirers and the photography fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." Shri Raghu Rai Ji will be remembered as a creative stalwart, who captured India's vibrancy through his lens. His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India. His passing is an irreparable loss... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

The news of Raghu Rai's demise was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, which featured a poignant black-and-white portrait reflecting the aesthetic he mastered over decades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghu Rai (@raghurai)

A Visual Chronicler of Modern India

Rai, celebrated for his ability to capture the "extraordinary in the ordinary," leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India's social, political and cultural evolution. Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the haunting aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to intimate portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai's lens captured both historic milestones and everyday life. His evocative images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

Final Rites

The family announced that his cremation will take place today, April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet Rai, and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

Tributes poured in from across the artistic and cultural spectrum. (ANI)

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