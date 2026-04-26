KTR Hits Out At Revanth Reddy, Says CM Targets KCR For Attention

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday took a swipe at critics of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying that some people, including the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, are merely passing the time by targeting KCR as they are not receiving enough public attention. "Revanth Reddy makes silly comments against Former Chief Minister KCR every day out of frustration. Even after becoming the Chief Minister, no one, from actors to TV anchors, recognizes him," he said.

Reddy's Challenge to KCR

Earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), saying he would strip him of the Leader of Opposition post in the coming days, while addressing a public meeting in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. "KCR, I will change my name if I don't strip your Leader of Opposition post. I have defeated you in the 2023 assembly polls, I have given you zero in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I have also defeated you in sarpanch and municipal elections," the Chief Minister said.

KTR Accuses Congress of Broken Promises

KTR also blamed the Congress party for tricking everyone, stating they did not keep a single promise they made to win the elections. "They promised to do everything in 100 days, but even after two and a half years, they are ignoring those promises. He also accused them of cheating the public with fake guarantee cards."

He told the Congress leaders complain about KCR's loans. "KCR used every single rupee to develop Telangana. But Revanth Reddy's government took a loan of 3,70,000 crore rupees but hasn't built a single thing."

BRS Confident in Future Victory

KTR warned that plots against Telangana have started again. However, he was confident that no matter what bad things they try, the people will vote for KCR to be the Chief Minister again in the next elections.

At Telangana Bhavan, All India Forward Bloc leader Pillutla Raghu and other important leaders from Huzurnagar joined the BRS party. (ANI)

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