May Bollywood Clash: Riteish's 'Raja Shivaji' Vs Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil'

Bollywood box offiice is set to witness the clash among some of the highly anticipated Hindi films in the month of May. From Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' to Lakshay's 'Chand Mera Dil', lets take a look at some of the upcoming movies of Bollywood.

Chand Mera Dil

The romantic movie stars the emerging actor Lakshya and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The teaser of the film opens with the love-filled moments between Lakshya and Ananya. They were seen spending quality time with each other. With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense. The love story soon hints at the emotional breakdown, signalling that love isn't enough to carry them through the entire relationship, as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time. 'Chand Mera Dil' is set to release in theatres on May 22.

Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh directorial Raja Shivaji is set to release in theatres on May 1. With a powerful cast ensemble, the film aims to shed light on the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With Riteish stepping as the Maratha warrior, he appears focused and determined, striving to establish swarajya. Genelia Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji's wife brings much emotional depth to the story. The trailer also featured Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler and Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, offering a glimpse into their larger screen presence. Among others taking up key roles are Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.

Dadi Ki Shaadi

Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor starrer 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' is set to release in theaters on May 8. The film is "a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love." Riddhima has shared several BTS pictures from the sets over the past month film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal in key roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15. Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar "pati-patni-aur-woh" dynamic but raises the stakes significantly. This time, the narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the teaser opens with a nostalgic nod to the earlier "pati-patni" narrative before spiralling into a full-blown comedy of errors. As misunderstandings pile up, the situation grows increasingly tangled, amplifying the film's central theme of romantic confusion. Adding to the mayhem is Vijay Raaz, who appears as a cop interrogating Prajapati Pandey about his complicated relationships, intensifying the comic tension.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan is set to reunite with his father David Dhawan for the movie 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. It is slated to release in theatres on May 22. The makers recently released the teaser of the movie. It begins with AI-generated toddlers talking about their parents, offering a fun hint at the love triangle that will unfold in the film. Adding to the nostalgia, the teaser features a refreshed version of 'Ishq Sona Hai', the popular song from David Dhawan's 1999 hit 'Biwi No. 1'. The track now serves as the title song of the new film. The teaser introduces fans to a double-trouble love story, with two heroines and one hero at the centre of the chaos visuals showcase a bright and colourful world packed with dance, fun moments, romance, and comedy. With many recent Hindi films focusing on action, the teaser suggests a refreshing return to the classic Bollywood rom-com style. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. (ANI)

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