India Gifts Pwcs To Sri Lanka To Boost Near-Shore Search And Rescue

India handed over to Sri Lanka two personal watercraft (PWC) to further enhance the Sri Lankan Coast Guard's capabilities in near shore Search and Rescue, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on Sunday.

In a post on X, it noted that the Defence Advisor handed over two PWCs alongwith safety gears to the Director Operations at SLCG Headquarters in Mirissa. "GoI assistance enhances @SLCoastGuard capability in near-shore Search and Rescue (SAR). Defence Adviser @IndiainSL handed over two PWCs alongwith safety gears to Director Operations at SLCG Headquarters in Mirissa." GoI assistance enhances@SLCoastGuard capability in near shore Search and Rescue (SAR). Defence Adviser @IndiainSL handed over two PWCs alongwith safety gears to Director Operations at SLCG Headquarters in Mirissa.@SpokespersonMoD@indiannavy@LkDefence@SLCoastGuard twitter/6NTwKFHSxC - India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 26, 2026

Strengthening Naval Partnership

India and Sri Lanka continue to deepen their partnership across all fronts. Earlier, the two countries strengthened their naval partnership during the 4th edition of the diving exercise, which is underway in Colombo.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise underway at #Colombo is reinforcing strong Maritime Cooperation and professional camaraderie." It shared how mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless interoperability beneath the waves.

India's naval vessel INS Nireekshak arrived at Colombo to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, scheduled from April 21 to April 27. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, INS Nireekshak arrived at the island nation on April 21.

The week-long exercise will bring together diving teams from the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy to undertake a series of specialised underwater operations and training drills. The initiative is aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening coordination, and facilitating the exchange of best practices between the two maritime forces.

Upon arrival, INS Nireekshak was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Sri Lankan Navy, complete with a naval band reception. Commanding Officer Commander of INS Nireekshak Cdr Sailesh Tyagi held discussions with Sri Lanka's Rear Admiral SJ Kumara, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Area, on issues of mutual interest and avenues for deeper cooperation.

Fostering Goodwill and Humanitarian Aid

Beyond operational engagements, the visit will include social interactions, sports fixtures, and joint yoga sessions designed to foster camaraderie and goodwill between the personnel of both navies.

As part of India's humanitarian outreach, the vessel will also hand over two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) cubes to Sri Lankan authorities under the government's Aarogya Maitri initiative. These portable medical units are equipped to handle up to 200 emergency cases and come with essential medicines and basic surgical capabilities, as per the release.

In a further step to strengthen maritime security cooperation, the Indian Navy will provide 50,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition to the Sri Lankan Navy.

The IN-SLN DIVEX exercise underscores the deep-rooted maritime partnership between the two countries and reflects their shared commitment to ensuring stability and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. The engagement aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- aimed at promoting collective growth and regional security. (ANI)

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