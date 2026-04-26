Angkrish Raghuvanshi Out Or Not Out? KKR Batter Controversially Given Out During LSG Vs KKR For Obstructing The Field

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially given out during Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) away game in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over of KKR's innings, a decision that didn't go well with the concerned players and support staff and even the commentators.
Raghuvanshi quickly set off for a single after nudging a length delivery from Prince Yadav towards mid-on but was sent back by Cameron Green at the non-striker's end. The KKR batter, who was running on the line of the wicket, quickly took a U-turn and tried to reach back to the crease. In his attempt to return back to the crease, Raghuvanshi moved from the centre of the pitch to the right side and was struck by Shami's throw on his shoes. Also Read | Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today in LSG vs KKR in IPL 2026?
As soon as the ball hit Raghuvanshi, Shami appealed for obstructing the field as the umpire sent it upwards. Taking a look at the replays, third umpire Rohan Pandit reckoned the batter (Raghuvanshi) has changed his direction and rules the KKR batter out - obstructing the field. The decision surprised the KKR camp as well as commentator and former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta.“It comes as a surprise to me,” said Dasgupta.
Raghuvanshi, too was taken by surprise, as he had a word with the onfield umpires before walking off in frustration. On his way back, he smashed his bat on the ground and threw away his helmet in frustration. Even KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire regarding the decision. KKR were 27/3 in five overs at that point. Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi's controversial obstructing the field wicket ignites debate What does the IPL rules in 2026 say?
According to IPL rulebook for 2026 season, article 37.1.4 states that,“For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field.”
“It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not,” the rulebook added. While by naked eyes it seemed that Raghuvanshi wasn't at fault, but Pandit's word's“he is watching the ball” might have played a role in his decision. Former Indian women's captain Anjum chopra explained what went on in the fourth umpire's mind while giving the decision.
“He feels that Raghuvanshi was changing the direction. In the laws of the game, if you are a batter and change direction and you have obstructed the ball that is targeted towards the stump, you will be given out,” Chopra explained.“But it's also case to case. What was the reason? Did he actually change direction or not?” asked Chopra, working as a commentator. Also Read | LSG vs KKR LIVE score: Lucknow Super Giants strike as Knight Riders 4 down Angkrish Raghuvanshi joins unwanted list
In the process, Raghuvanshi became just the fourth batter in the history of IPL to be given out for obstructing the field. Yusuf Pathan was the first cricketer to be given out for obstructing the field in IPL.Batters dismissed for obstructing the field in IPL
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