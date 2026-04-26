Heatwave In India: Akola Hottest Today At 46.9°C As IMD Warns Of Scorching Conditions For Next Three Days
The IMD said heatwave conditions were observed at a few places in Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.Also Read | Heatwave alert: Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh on orange alert How were temperatures recorded in other districts? List of hottest cities today
The IMD said the maximum Temperatures on April 26 ranged from 40-46°C across most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar, and northeast India, where they were below 36°C.
Maximum Temperature departures, as on April 26, were markedly above normal(> 5.1°C) at a few places over Himachal Prades, West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch.Also Read | More heatwave days ahead? Multiple states on IMD's alert - weather forecast here
The temperature was appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan and Gujarat Region; at most places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; at few places over Vidarbha; at isolated places over Odisha, Bihar, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.Also Read | Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj bakes at 45°C amid heatwave alert in north India
Above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) temperature was recorded at many places over South Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep; at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and North Interior Karnataka.Also Read | IMD forecast: Heatwave in Delhi, Haryana; heavy rain, thunderstorms across India
Near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) temperature was observed at few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
The IMD has predicted that scorching conditions will continue over parts of Northwest and Central India for the next three days.
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