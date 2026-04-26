MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 Delay Answered After Stephen Fleming Adds Fresh Twist With 'Second Injury' Revelation Post 5Th Loss

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming dropped a bombshell on Sunday by adding a fresh twist on MS Dhoni's delayed return in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a“second injury” revelation on Sunday. The former CSK skipper missed his eighth game in a row in IPL 2026 during their humiliating eight-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans at home.

Dhoni was initially ruled out for two weeks starting from March 28 due to a calf strain. It's been close to a month and there's been no clear update on when Dhoni will play his first game in IPL 2026. Notably, this is also the first time, Dhoni has missed as many as eight games in an IPL season.

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Following CSK's fifth loss in IPL 2026, Fleming was straightaway attacked with the Dhoni query at the post-match presser. The New Zealander was candid in admitting that the five-time IPL-winning captain had tweaked his calf for the second time during a warm-up game.

“He's pretty keen," said Fleming, who had played for CSK in 2008.“The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone. We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game he tweaked it again, it's my understanding," added the 53-year-old Kiwi.

“Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought.” After not travelling with the team during CSK's first two away games, Dhoni travelled with the side for the first time for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their April 18 clash.

Since then, Dhoni has been hitting the ball well at nets and even kept wickets recently before the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Speculation was rife that Dhoni might return soon. But to everyone's disappointment, he didn't even show up at the venue on the match day in Mumbai and Chepauk on Sunday against Gujarat Titans.

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According to Fleming, it's Dhoni who will take the final call in his return.“He is the guide on this one, and he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab, and we're just waiting for the word.“All I can say is stop making light of it, as he is progressing and doing everything he can,” added Fleming.

What happened in CSK vs GT?

Unlike in the win over Mumbai Indians, CSK looked a pale shadow against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk on Sunday as they stumbled to their fifth loss in eight games. Batting first, CSK rode on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 74 not out to put 158/7 after a sluggish start. Jamie Overton then played a little cameo of six-ball 18 as CSK went past the 150-run mark.

For Gujarat Titans, pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25 while Arshad Khan took two wickets. In reply, Sai Sudharsan struck 87, studded with four boundaries and seven sixes in 46 balls, to power Gujarat Titans to a eight-wicket win.

He first stitched 58 runs with captain Shubman Gill (33) for the opening wicket and then shared another 97 runs with Jos Buttler (39 not out) for the second wicket as CSK chased down the target of 159 with 20 balls to spare. For CSK, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein took a wicket apiece.

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