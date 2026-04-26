Rinku Singh Smashes Four Sixes In Final Over: Watch Viral Video Of KKR Star's Epic Finish Vs LSG In IPL 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a stunning display of power-hitting under pressure, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh smashed four sixes in the final over to help his team post a competitive 155/7 against Lucknow Super Giant (LSG). The left-hander's heroics in the death overs turned what could have been a modest total into a fighting score, leaving fans thrilled and with the viral video of his breathtaking shots.

Rinku Singh's heroics seal KKR's total in the last over

Batting first, KKR found themselves needing momentum heading into the final over at 129/7. Enter Rinku Singh, who delivered a masterclass in finishing. Unbeaten on a brilliant 83 off just 51 balls, he plundered 26 runs off Digvesh Singh Rathi's 20th over, taking his side to 155/7. Sunil Narine stayed till the end with 4 off 6, but it was Rinku who stole the show with his fearless strokeplay.

The over began with plenty of drama. A wide was followed by a dot ball where Rinku reviewed a caught-behind call after the ball deflected off his glove onto Rishabh Pant's pad and then to short fine leg. Though he knew he had edged it, Rinku still challenged the on-field decision, only to lose the review. Another wide soon followed, setting the perfect stage for the fireworks.

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The clip of Rinku's four sixes has already gone viral. Fans praised Rinku Singh's calm head and raw power. His unique ability to shuffle across the stumps and play those inside-out shots once again proved why he is KKR's go-to finisher in crunch situations.

Ball-by-ball breakdown of Rinku Singh's four consecutive sixes

Rinku Singh first shuffled across and heaved a googly angled across him towards long-on. Not perfectly timed, it still carried enough power to clear the rope for six. The next ball, floated up outside off, saw him go inside-out over deep extra cover. Fielder Mukul was caught too far inside the boundary, allowing the ball to sail over him for back-to-back sixes.

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Rathi switched to round the wicket and bowled a full toss around off. Rinku swung hard and cleared the cow corner fence with ease. On the very next delivery, a full-pitched ball outside off met the same fate as Rinku crouched low and launched it over long-on, completing a hat-trick of sixes. Four maximums in a row lit up the ground as the crowd erupted. A final dot ball wrapped up the over, but the damage was done, KKR had a total they could defend.