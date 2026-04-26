White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Shooting: Acting AG Blanche Says Changing Gun Laws Isn't Right Response

MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after a 31-year-old man carried out a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner, where US President Donald Trump was also present along with members of his cabinet, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday (local time) said that tightening gun laws right now is not the right response, Axios reported.

Blanche said, "Look, this isn't about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms," and added, "I don't think the narrative here is about changing laws or making our laws more restrictive."

| White House shooting LIVE: Gunman Cole sent anti-Trump manifesto, claims report

His firm stance sharply contrasts with his position three months ago, when some Republican officials floated restricting gun rights after a deadly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting in Minneapolis. That shift quickly triggered backlash, particularly from Trump's base, turning it into a significant political problem for the White House.

White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting

A 31-year-old teacher, Cole Tomas Allen, from Southern California, reportedly bought multiple firearms, which he purchased legally at the hotel where the dinner was being hosted. Allen opened fire at the gala event, leading to widespread chaos and panic, as the event was packed with thousands of people, including journalists, Trump, and other leaders.

Reports suggest that Allen traveled by train to bring weapons with him, from Los Angeles to Chicago and from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

Todd Blanche faces questions over security lapses

On Sunday, Blanche faced pointed questions on several talk shows, both about the suspect's ownership of the guns and how he allegedly transported them across state lines without any sort of security check. Speaking to Fox News today, the acting Attorney General acknowledged that there was a possibility that Allen traveled by train so he could transport the guns.

Blanche also rejected the idea that train travel, which lacks the same level of security as air travel, represents a loophole that needs to be addressed. Speaking to CBS, he said, "I mean, if we're asking the question, that's talking about changing the laws, and I don't think that's something that we should be focused on right now in any way, shape or form."

| Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old suspect in hospital after Trump shooting Blanche praises shooting response as former agents warn of spiraling violence

Praising law enforcement's quick response to the shooting incident, Blanche noted the suspect was subdued immediately. He added that the suspect "barely breached the perimeter" of the event before he was taken into custody. Speaking to CNN, the acting Attorney General termed it a "massive security success story."

His response comes as a former Secret Service agent told Axios that the moment still calls for serious reflection, both in terms of future security strategy and the increasingly tense atmosphere in the country.

| Trump cites security incident to fast-track White House ballroom, slams lawsuit

Michael Matranga, a former US Secret Service special agent and CEO of security firm M6 Global Defense, said, "Whether it be your church, your school, your mall or the White House Correspondents' Dinner, I think we should all be very... uncomfortable knowing that violence has no bounds, that our words matter."

WHCA shooting: What we know so far

Allen, who is a trained mechanical engineer, booked a room at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner was taking place. Working as a tutor, he reportedly traveled across the country to perpetrate "as much damage as he could."

According to law enforcement officials, while he declined to answer questions, he did make some non-specific reference to targeting administration officials, with reports suggesting that Trump was also one of his possible targets.

The motive for Allen's shooting incident remains unclear; however, Blanche said he would be charged in Washington on Monday.

Law enforcement officials launched an investigation and carried out searches in both Southern California and Washington in connection with the suspect.

The shooting incident highlights the ongoing debate around gun laws in the U.S. Acting Attorney General's stance indicates a shift in political rhetoric regarding gun control. The event raises concerns about security measures at public gatherings and the implications of travel regulations.

Key Takeaways