Russian Strikes Kill Seven In Ukraine As Drone Attacks Intensify

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens, Ukrainian officials said, as more than 660 drones and missiles targeted multiple regions.

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a residential building partially collapsed, with rescue teams recovering several bodies from the rubble, while additional strikes hit during ongoing aid operations.

Authorities said more than 30 people were injured in Dnipro alone, while separate attacks in Chernihiv killed two people and wounded several others.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for urgent international support, saying such attacks underscore the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense systems.

The escalation comes as Russia continues its sustained campaign of aerial strikes, increasingly relying on drones and long-range missiles to target infrastructure and urban areas.

Ukrainian officials say repeated large-scale attacks aim to exhaust air defenses and increase pressure on civilian region, particularly in frontline and industrial regions.

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States have added a broader geopolitical dimension, with concerns that overlapping crises could strain global diplomatic and military resources.

Analysts warn that instability in the Middle East, including maritime tensions and proxy conflicts, may divert attention and support away from Ukraine, complicating Western strategic priorities.

The Iran-U.S. confrontation, including recent military exchanges and fragile ceasefire efforts, has cast a shadow over the Russia-Ukraine War, raising fears of simultaneous crises across regions.