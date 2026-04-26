National Hydrometeorology Service Issues Wind Warnings For Baku
The National Hydrometeorology Service has issued yellow and orange warnings regarding expected windy weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in certain other regions, on April 27–28, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the service, in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Qazakh, Agstafa, Shamkir, Tovuz, Naftalan, Goranboy, Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Gobustan, and Qusar, northwestern winds will blow, with speeds strengthening to 20.8–28.4 meters per second.
In Samukh, Ganja, Gadabay, Goygol, Zangilan, Yevlakh, Lerik, Yardimli, Balakan, Zaqatala, Qakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Goychay, Shamakhi, Guba, Shabran, Siyazan, Khachmaz, Khizi, Salyan, Hajigabul, and Neftchala, northwestern winds will also blow, with speeds reaching 13.9–20.7 meters per second.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment