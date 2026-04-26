Ukraine To Take Part In NATO Summit In Turkey, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a joint press conference with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Turkey," he said.

At the same time, the head of state added that it is still too early to say who exactly will represent the country and in what format.

Zelensky to discuss peaceful de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP with Grossi

As reported, the 2026 NATO summit will take place on July 7–8 in Ankara. This will be the 36th meeting of Alliance leaders.

Photo: Office of the President