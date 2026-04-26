Zelensky And Grossi Attend Opening Of“Chernobyl: People And Meanings” Exhibition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Facebook, posting a video of the event, according to Ukrinform.

The head of state heard a report from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on efforts to address the consequences of the Russian military's drone strike on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant containment structure, which occurred on February 14 of last year, as well as on the importance of continued support from partners.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important to remember the damage Russia caused during the seizure of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plan and the threat to global nuclear safety posed by the shelling carried out by the aggressor country.

Zelensky onanniversary: Russia again putting world at risk of man-made disaster

The president thanked the museum staff for their important work and for preserving the memory of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. He also expressed his gratitude to all those who responded to the disaster.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sunday, April 26, marks the 40th anniversary of the largest man-made disaster in human history -the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.