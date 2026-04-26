Ukrainian Officials And Foreign Representatives Honor Chernobyl Cleanup Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Participants in the ceremony laid flowers at the memorial, observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims, and lit candles.

State awards were also presented to those who participated in the cleanup of the Chernobyl accident.

The events were also attended by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud-Basso, European Investment Bank Vice President Karl Negamer, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, representatives of delegations from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, the United States, Finland, and France, members of the diplomatic corps, Chernobyl NPP employees, and participants in the accident cleanup.

Zelensky and Grossi attend opening of“: People and Meanings” exhibition

During the ceremony to present state awards, the significance of the liquidators' heroic deeds and the need for continued support for those affected by the Chernobyl disaster were highlighted.

As reported by Ukrinform, today marks the 40th anniversary of the largest man-made disaster in human history-the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.