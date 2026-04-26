Zelensky: Strike On Chernobyl NPP Shows Moscow Cannot Be Trusted As International Partner

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made these remarks during the International Chernobyl Conference on Recovery and Nuclear Safety, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The mere fact that the Russians managed to strike even the containment structure covering the remains of the fourth reactor block (...) proves that Russia cannot be a participant in civilized international relations. Ladies and gentlemen, it is important that the world does not fall for Russia's lies about this war and about everything Russia is doing against Ukraine and Europe. Every strike by Russia now proves that there can be no cooperation with Russia until it decides to end this war and turn to diplomacy. Every month that Russia drags out this war shows that the pressure is not enough. I am grateful to everyone who is helping Ukraine, who remembers that only joint efforts can reliably protect lives,” he said.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that the Russians have turned the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant-the largest plant in Europe-into a target for their war.

"[The Russians] are shelling our cities and villages from there. They are storing weapons, shells, and military equipment at the ZNPP, have mined the plant's perimeter, and are effectively holding our city of Energodar hostage. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has already experienced a complete power outage 14 times. When the world deals with Russia, everyone must realize that they are dealing with a completely irresponsible and, in many ways, simply foolish force that must be effectively restrained for the sake of all our safety,” he said.

and Grossi attend opening of“Chernobyl: People and Meanings” exhibitio

The president stressed that strong sanctions must be imposed on Russia, while support for Ukraine must increase.

As reported by Ukrinform, today marks the 40th anniversary of the largest man-made disaster in human history-the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.