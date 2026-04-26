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KP Govt Seeks Major Expansion To Strengthen Special Branch Operations

KP Govt Seeks Major Expansion To Strengthen Special Branch Operations


2026-04-26 03:04:03
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has proposed the creation of 1,498 new positions to turn the Special Branch into a fully autonomous unit.

According to official documents, approval has been sought for 1,223 posts for the central structure, ranging from a Grade 19 Director IT to various lower-level staff.

In Grade 18, positions include Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director Intelligence, and IT officers, while Grade 17 posts include DSPs and Assistant Directors IT.

Similarly, Grade 16 positions include inspectors, senior intelligence officers, and computer operators. At the field level, a large number of Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, Head Constables, Constables, and Intelligence Operators have been proposed. Lower-grade positions such as Naib Qasid, sanitary workers, and gardeners are also included.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moves to Curb Debt with Strict New Fiscal Bill

The document further recommends 212 new posts for the Bomb Disposal Unit and 63 for the Canine Unit.

Officials say that once implemented, the Special Branch will become an autonomous institution, significantly improving the use of modern technology, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism capabilities.

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Tribal News Network

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