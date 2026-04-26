Tells Launches AI Voice Agents On Existing SMS Numbers With One Click

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tells today launched AI Voice Agents, a new capability that lets a business activate a real, natural voice agent on the exact same phone number it already uses for SMS. Activation is a single toggle in the Tells dashboard. There is no second vendor, no second contract, and no integration project.

Most teams that want both text and voice end up running two stacks: one platform for SMS, a separate provider for voice, two different phone numbers, two contracts, and a fragile glue layer in the middle. Customers feel the seams. Internal teams pay for them in support tickets and lost context.

Tells is taking a different approach. One number, one dashboard, one customer history across both channels. When a customer who has been getting texts from a brand calls that same number, the AI voice agent does not start cold. It already knows the brand, the use case, and the relationship that started over SMS, and it picks up the conversation from there.

The voice experience is built for real conversation, not phone tree menus. Sub-second latency, a realistic natural voice, and smart handling of unexpected questions let the agent stay responsive when a caller goes off script, asks a follow up, or raises something the team did not anticipate.

For operators, the value is speed and simplicity. Voice goes live from the existing Tells dashboard, on the existing number, without an implementation project. Teams keep their brand recognition, avoid the awkward "text us here, call us there" split, and let one identity carry the customer across every interaction.

AI Voice Agents are available now to all Tells customers. Anyone can hear the experience live by calling the public demo line at 1-844-933-3555. More information is at .

About Tells

Tells is a unified messaging and voice platform that helps businesses run SMS programs and AI voice agents on the same number, in the same dashboard, with the same customer history. Tells is based in Orange County, California.

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Tells

Tells

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