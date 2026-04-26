India Orders Nationwide Crackdown On Toxic Artificial Fruit Ripening

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An increasing number of fruits that are sold in markets across India contain toxic chemicals and ripening agents used by unscrupulous agents to meet the huge demand from customers. This prompted the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to again warn states and union territories to strictly enforce regulations relating to the use of prohibited artificial fruit ripening agents.

Besides its posting on 'X', the FSSAI has directed all Food Safety Commissioners, Central Licensing Authorities and Regional Directors of FSSAI“to intensify surveillance, conduct inspections, and take stringent action against violations to curb the use of unauthorised ripening agents.”

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The regulator said some operators were dipping fruits in 'ethephon solution' for artificial ripening of bananas and other fruits. The FSSAI strictly prohibits the direct contact of fruits/vegetables with ethylene (in powder or liquid form).

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The regulator directed the intensification of inspections and maintaining strict vigilance over fruit markets and storage facilities across the country.

FSSAI also asked them to use strip paper tests to detect the presence of acetylene in godowns or ripening chambers for the artificial ripening of fruits. The moist strip monitors gas released from fruits suspected of being artificially ripened.

According to the FSSAI, using calcium carbide for fruit ripening triggers vomiting and nausea, skin irritation and ulcers, besides triggering breathing and swallowing issues.

Media reports refer to the contamination of fruits in many cities. In Hyderabad, a fruit trader was using 'diamond ripe ethylene riper on mangoes before selling them in the market. He was arrested earlier this month.

Similar raids were carried out in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states, with the authorities seizing not just fruits, but even edible oil, fake coffee sachets, pharmaceutical drugs and even toothpastes.

The regulator keeps launching awareness campaigns regularly, directing its officials in the states and even alerting consumers about the dangers of consuming fruits with a high content of non-permitted fruit ripening agents, besides colouring and coating of fruits with synthetic colours or non-permitted wax.

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