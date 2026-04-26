Abandoned Fishing Nets Removed At Al Wakra Area

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has carried out an extensive field campaign at the Shuwaymisah reef at Al Wakra Area, as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard marine ecosystems and preserve coral reefs across the country.

The Marine Protection Department carried out a field campaign that lasted several days, targeting the ecologically sensitive“fasht” (reef area), where teams worked to remove hazardous fishing debris threatening marine life. The campaign was executed by the Al Wakrah Marine Unit, which successfully cleared large quantities of abandoned fishing nets from the site.

Among the most concerning findings were prohibited trammel (three-layer gill) nets, a type of fishing gear banned due to its destructive impact, particularly when used over the reef formations. The concerned entities stressed that such nets can cause severe and long-lasting damage to coral habitats and surrounding biodiversity.

Accordingly, the Ministry noted that discarded or lost fishing nets continue to trap marine organisms indiscriminately. Fish, sea turtles, and other species are especially vulnerable, as these nets remain active in the water long after being abandoned. Beyond endangering wildlife, the nets also pose a direct threat to the fragile reef structures.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on fishermen and sea-goers to act responsibly by ensuring that fishing equipment is not left behind in the water, stressing that collective awareness is key to protecting Qatar's marine environment.

Further, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying inspection campaigns and cracking down on illegal practices, underscoring that preserving marine resources is essential for environmental sustainability and for safeguarding these ecosystems for the future generations.