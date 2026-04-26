Treaty On Non-Proliferation Of Nuclear Weapons: Between Aspirations And Challenges

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Governments from most countries around the world are set to participate in the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which opens Monday at United Nations headquarters and runs through May 22.

Held every five years, the conference assesses the effectiveness of the treaty -born out of Cold War tensions more than half a century ago- and examines whether it can advance disarmament, restraint, and cooperation amid mounting global security challenges.

The NPT is one of the most widely adhered-to multilateral agreements and a cornerstone of international security. Entering into force in 1970, it is regarded as a landmark diplomatic achievement of the United Nations.

The treaty aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons by prohibiting their development, testing, production, acquisition, transfer, use, or threat of use. It also promotes cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and advances the goal of general and complete nuclear disarmament.

To date, 191 states have joined the treaty, which formally recognizes five nuclear-weapon states-the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China-on the basis that they conducted nuclear tests prior to January 1, 1967.

However, non-signatory states possessing nuclear weapons remain a major challenge to the treaty's effectiveness, as they operate outside its legal and verification framework.

The United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu said the review conference provides an opportunity for countries to identify common ground despite an increasingly difficult security environment and escalating rhetoric.

She warned that the risk of nuclear weapons use is rising and must not be allowed to become normalized. Emphasizing that the conference is not a mere procedural exercise, she urged diplomats to steer it toward meaningful outcomes, noting that the future of the global nuclear order is at stake. She also cautioned that the growing number of nuclear-armed states increases the likelihood of accidental use.

Despite the treaty's success in preventing the use of nuclear weapons in conflict for over five decades, the global non-proliferation regime is facing what many describe as its most serious crisis in years. The international security landscape is marked by rising nuclear risks and deepening mistrust, while many Cold War-era agreements have either collapsed or expired. In February, the New START treaty between the United States and Russia-which capped deployed strategic nuclear warheads-expired without a replacement.

At the time, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world is entering uncharted territory, with no legally binding limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia, which together possess the vast majority of the world's nuclear weapons.

This era of mistrust was reflected in the previous two NPT review conferences in 2015 and 2022, both of which concluded without agreement on a substantive final document, underscoring persistent divisions among states over priorities, commitments, and the path forward.

All Arab states are parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and have placed their nuclear facilities under comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency; a step Israel has yet to take despite repeated international calls and UN resolutions.

Qatar has consistently emphasized, across international forums, the importance of adhering to all agreements and treaties related to nuclear disarmament and weapons of mass destruction.

It has reiterated its call for universal accession to such agreements as a means of strengthening international peace and security and safeguarding future generations and ecosystems from the dangers of proliferation.



The State of Qatar continues to update and develop its national legislation related to weapons of mass destruction in line with its treaty obligations. It also cooperates with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, supporting efforts to enhance the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Qatar maintains that armed conflicts must be resolved through peaceful means and dialogue, which it views as the most effective path to preserving international peace and security.



In February, Qatar participated in the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. The country was represented by Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Charge d'Affaires at Qatar's Permanent Mission in Geneva.

She stated that the international system is undergoing a critical phase marked by increasing armed conflicts, declining adherence to international law and the UN Charter, rising geopolitical polarization and competition, accelerated nuclear modernization programs, and the integration of emerging technologies into military systems. She also highlighted the growing risks associated with the weaponization of outer space, all of which pose unprecedented challenges to disarmament and non-proliferation frameworks.

Al Suwaidi noted that 2026 represents a pivotal moment for the global nuclear order with the convening of the 11th NPT Review Conference. She stressed that the treaty remains the cornerstone of the non-proliferation regime and a fundamental basis for pursuing nuclear disarmament, emphasizing that disarmament is not merely a political choice but a humanitarian, security, and developmental necessity.

She further underscored that establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction remains an urgent priority for enhancing regional security and stability. Qatar reaffirmed its support for UN-led efforts in this regard, as well as its commitment to the principles and objectives of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and to strengthening international mechanisms aimed at achieving these goals.

The NPT also affirms the right of states to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, provided they comply with international safeguards to prevent diversion to military use. The treaty complements other international agreements on nuclear weapons, including the 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty itself, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty adopted in 1996, and regional treaties establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones.