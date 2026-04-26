Qatar Condemns Attacks Targeting Several Areas In The Republic Of Mali

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar voiced its condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted several military and civilian areas in the Republic of Mali, including the capital Bamako, and resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Mali, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.