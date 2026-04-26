Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, the two sides reviewed efforts aimed at achieving peace and enhancing security and stability in the region.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of all parties responding to ongoing mediation efforts in a manner that enables addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents a recurrence of escalation.

His Excellency also emphasised the need to open maritime corridors, ensure freedom of navigation, and refrain from using them as tools of pressure or bargaining.

He underscored the negative implications of such actions on countries in the region, as well as on global energy and food supplies, and their impact on international peace and security.