Shangri-La Colombo Unveils New Tiki Bar Experience

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) As the sun dips into the Indian Ocean and the city begins to exhale, Tiki Bar at Shangri-La Colombo reintroduces itself-not just with a new cocktail menu, but with a renewed sense of place, energy, and identity.

Perched high above the city with uninterrupted views over Galle Face and the ocean beyond, Tiki Bar has long been one of Colombo's most compelling vantage points. Today, it evolves into something more-a cultural playground, a social ritual, and unmistakably, the place to be after work.

At the heart of the space is a striking visual narrative: a wall adorned with traditional Sri Lankan Raksha masks-bold, expressive, and deeply symbolic. Once rooted in ritual and protection, these masks now lend their spirit to the bar-mysterious, vibrant, and full of character. They don't just decorate the space; they define its mood.

That same sense of storytelling flows into the newly curated cocktail menu. Each drink is an interpretation of Sri Lanka-layered with spice, citrus, warmth, and craft. The Chilli and Passion Daiquiri arrives bright and playful, laced with tropical fruit and a subtle lingering heat. The Coriander Fizz is crisp and refreshing, bringing roasted spice into a light, effervescent expression. The Arrack Fashioned leans deeper and richer-rooted in local spirit and elevated with nuance-while the Whisky Highball offers easy elegance, designed for long conversations that stretch into the night.

Anchored within the newly introduced Golden Hour ritual, the experience invites guests to slow down and stay a little longer, with thoughtful touches such as a complimentary second serving on selected beverages-transforming a simple drink into something more memorable.

Beyond the cocktails, Tiki Bar is about how Colombo gathers. It's where the workday softens into evening, where colleagues turn into friends over a shared table, and where the hum of the city blends with music, conversation, and the glow of sunset. It's just as much about catching a game with a cold drink in hand as it is about watching the sky shift from gold to indigo.

There is an ease to it all-unforced and familiar, yet elevated in a way that feels distinctly Shangri-La.

As day turns to night, Tiki Bar invites guests to step into the moment, sip slowly, stay longer, and rediscover the simple pleasure of being exactly where they want to be.