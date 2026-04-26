IPL 2026: Rinku's Unbeaten 83 Takes KKR To 155/7 After Mohsin Picks Five-For

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) Rinku Singh's highest score in T20 cricket – an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls - rescued Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from a precarious situation and lifted them to 155/7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

After being put into batting first, things hadn't gone right for KKR as left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan ran through the line-up to pick 5-23, the best figures in this competition. Rinku then stepped up to lift KKR out of trouble through his unconquered 51-ball knock laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 162.75, including hitting Digvesh Rathi for 26 runs in the final over.

KKR's innings began shakily as Tim Seifert chipped to cover off Mohsin, who then removed Ajinkya Rahane for 10 after miscuing to mid-on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially adjudged out for obstructing the field on nine, while Rovman Powell departed soon after – gloving behind off Mohsin – to leave KKR at 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

Cameron Green attempted a counterattack, striking three sixes in his 21-ball 34, but Mohsin's relentless spell accounted for him as well. The left-arm pacer completed a five-wicket haul by dismissing Anukul Roy for a golden duck, as KKR looked destined for a below-par score.

Rinku, however, held firm and stitched brief stands of 20 and 62 not out with Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine. He reached his fifty off 42 balls with a drive off Mohammed Shami in the 19th over. His acceleration came late but decisive. After surviving a review in the final over, he launched Rathi for four consecutive sixes – over long-on, deep extra cover, long-on again, and cow corner – in a stunning display of power hitting.

That sequence propelled KKR to crossing the 150-run mark, something which seemed improbable when the side was seven down. The total is not daunting to chase down for LSG, yet on a surface where batsmen have struggled to settle, Rinku's late surge has given KKR a fighting chance to get their second win in the competition.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 155/7 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 83 not out, Cameron Green 34; Mohsin Khan 5-23, George Linde 1-18) against Lucknow Super Giants